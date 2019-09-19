Business ram-raided in early morning burglary attempt

POLICE are investigating an attempted ramraid at a North Rockhampton business in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Around 4am police were called to a Lakes Creek Road business in Koongal after reports a vehicle had struck the rear door of Foodworks.

When police arrived they saw the rear glass door had been smashed and a cigarette display damaged during an unsuccessful attempt to remove it from the premises.

Investigations and CCTV revealed a man wearing long pants, a long sleeved hooded jumper and gloves had forced entry into the store.

Lakes Creek Rd ram raid: Police are investigating a burglary in North Rockhamptonin the early hours of Thursday after a man was caught on CCTV driving a vehicle into the back on the business.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact them as soon as possible.

Updates to come.

If you have any information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.