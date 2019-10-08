Business returns 14 months on after horrific fire

James Lewis of House of Frames has reopened in his old shopfront after a fire more than 12 months destoyed the building.

IT HAS been a tumultuous 14 months for business owner James Lewis after a fire completely destroyed his building, but now he can finally breathe again.

The fire broke out around 9pm on August 4 last year in the kitchen of Malaysia Hut, Wandal Rd.

No one was in the restaurant at the time but the fire quickly gained momentum and spread to the upstairs residence and next door to Mr Lewis’ business, House of Frames.

Fire crews work to salvage art from House of Frames on Wandal Rd.

“It was awful,” he said recalling the night.

“I didn’t know what to expect driving down and seeing all the fireys around.”

Nearby locals rallied together and raced inside to get artworks out of the firing line.

Thanks to their help, no customers’ art was damaged.

“All I was worried about was the customers’ works because I can’t replace them, but my machinery I can,” Mr Lewis said.

He did lose most of his stock which was unable to be near toxins and moisture and the fire compromised this.

He also lost half of his machinery.

WANDAL FIRE: The fire at Rockhampton restaurant Malaysia Hut, threatened to destroy neighbouring business House of Frames, but thanks to the determined efforts of members of the community and emergency services, the damage was minimised.

Not wanting to give up, after a couple of months sorting everything out, Mr Lewis opened a small pop-up shop two doors down.

While it was a very small space, it allowed him to operate and keep the business afloat.

Work also took a lot longer to get through as he was used to a bigger area but now he is entirely grateful for his customers who remained loyal and patient.

HOUSE OF FLAMES: Owner of House of Frames James Lewis has recently opened a pop-up shop following a fire that damaged gis originally business.

“They were excellent, we couldn’t work for two to three months and they were happy to wait,” Mr Lewis said.

“They could have taken their work elsewhere.”

This was all temporary as his landlords, George and Eileen Hughes were more than accommodating and worked with their insurance company and Mr Lewis to repair the building, This week, he opened the doors to his new-old shop.

While he isn’t glad it happened, the building is now better than it was before — with new lighting and a different layout.

The business were completely destroyed on the inside.

It has new walls, new ceilings, new roof and an all new workshop out the back.

“The landlords have been excellent, they were talking to me all the time and came in to see me nearly every day,” he said.

“I love it in Wandal and didn't want to leave.”

The owners of Malaysia Hut have since moved on and Mr Lewis said it was sad to see them go.

“They were here longer than me, I think they were there 30 years, but I am sure we will get someone in there, it’s a great building,” he said.

Mr Lewis is confident he won’t be seeing a fire again.

“Surely not, it couldn’t happen to someone twice,” he said

And just in case — the new building is fireproof.