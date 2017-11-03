Business success baked right

BUSINESS WINNER: Artisan Gluten Free Bakery's (left) Peter and Simon Lawrie and Keely and Brett Roberts take out the overall Business of the Year at the 2017 Capricornia Business Awards last night.

WIDE-EYED and delirious with excitement the business owners of Artisan Gluten Free Bakery graced the Rockhampton Leagues Club stage last night to claim their title as the Best Business of the Year.

Decked in gold and black with eye-catching centrepieces, the Rockhampton League Club staged one of the proudest moments of business history in the region.

The most breath-taking gowns, striking suits glided through the room like dancers: the leaders of Rockhampton's finest businesses excited and anxious for the 2017 Capricornia Business Awards.

The Morning Bulletin media advertising manager Jens Kraeft said the evening was a night for making memories and celebrating victories for many local faces.

"So many local businesses that attended the evening have worked very hard every day to provide the highest standard of service to their customers and clients,” he said.

"The Morning Bulletin is proud to have worked in collaboration with Rockhampton Regional Council, Livingstone Shire Council, Capricorn Enterprise and the Capricornia Chamber of Commerce to celebrate and recognise the very economic fabric of what makes Capricornia rich and full or prosperous.

Among the long list of other winners announce last night, Keppel Bay Sailing Club defended their title as for the Best Staff Development category, The Happy Herb Shop took out the People's Choice Award - most popularly voted by their loyal customers in the region - while SkyDreams was announced as the Best Young Entrepreneur.

He said time after time, cheers and laughter were shared across the room as each winner approached the stage to receive their award.

The night of course wasn't complete without the entertainment of the Rhonda Janes Band throughout the evening and also to kick off the after party once the formalities were done.

"This year's awards evening was a delightful success and an exciting evening of recognition and celebration,” Jens said.

"More than 250 guests from over 60 businesses attended last night in high spirits and the energy resonated throughout the room with smiles on everyone's faces.

"At the end of the day, it was really down to the individual businesses and their products and services, because clearly we have some amazing businesses in Central Queensland who are happy to go above and beyond for their clients and this was highlighted in the phenomenal amount of nominations we received.”

Jens said the gala evening was the final touch to the successful awards and would not have been possible without the support of major sponsor Rockhampton Regional Council and sponsor Livingstone Shire Council as well as the support of Capricorn Enterprise, Capricornia Chamber of Commerce and Almost Anything.

Don't forget to grab your copy of The Morning Bulletin Saturday, November 11 for a full list of winners and their stories.

Categories:

Best New Business

Best Community Supporter

Best Small Business

Best National / International Export of local products and services

Best Staff Development

Best Young Entrepreneur

Best Customer Service

Best Micro Business

Most Innovative Business

Best Tourism, Arts and Culture

People's Choice

Best Business of the Year