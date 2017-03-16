Business success: Rocky man is supermarket giant's best manager

.

HE started his career as a casual shop assistant fresh from school and 15 years later he's risen through the ranks to become the top manager in Australia for a major national company.

Drakes Supermarkets manager of the year is IGA Glenmore's Scott Perel.

Not only is he clearly driven to succeed, but Scott is also a humble man.

He works 12 hour days, 6 days a week and is quick to deflect the plaudits he's received for his award onto the team of workers he leads.

"To win this type of award, it's a big team effort. I'm lucky to have a really good team of staff here at the store who are really as equally as passionate as what I am to achieve great standards and customer service within the store,” Scott said today on another busy day for the North Rockhampton operation.

IGA Glenmore manager Scott Perel. Allan Reinikka ROK160317aiga2

"Having a great team leads to great success. We have a team of energetic staff, we have a big care factor and it's not just a job for us, it's a career.

"We'll always open a register when we see people lined up, we'll always help customers find stuff around the store and our staff will say hello to every customer they walk past.”

Scott started working at IGA out of high school and over the past 15 years he's climbed the ladder from casual shop assistant to store manager.

The IGA Glenmore store he runs employs 120 staff and serves an average of 13,000 customers per week.

They do a roaring trade selling up to three tonnes of steak and 12,600 cans of coke a week when they are on special.

To win the top management prize and best 60 of his peers, Scott had to jump through many hoops.

"You've got to make sure your budgets are in line, your wages, gross profits, sales, occupational health and safety, head office compliance and we've also got multiple suppliers that we've got to comply with what their expectations are too,” he said.

Scott is proactive team player who creates a happy positive work environment for his staff and he shared his key to being a good manger.

"Being approachable for staff and customer alike, have passion about what you want to achieve, always strive for a better result and that's what I feel like I bring to my position here.”

He credits his employer Drake with giving him the independence to run the store the way he likes with more creativity and less regimentation than their competitors.

The prize for winning IGA manager of the year was a study tour to the US where in addition to having a holiday, Scott will be exposed to how they run their retail stores over there.

He intends to carry new ideas and inspiration back home to improve his store and eventually, climb further up the corporate ladder.