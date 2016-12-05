37°
Business the victim of two break-ins in a week

Michelle Gately
| 4th Dec 2016 8:17 PM
MONDAY 10AM: INVESTIGATIONS into two break-ins at a North Rockhampton business are continuing after a police search overnight.

A Queensland Police Spokesperson said someone broke into the McLaughlin St business about 7.15pm Sunday, gaining entry to the building by smashing a window with a rock or a brick.

They said the offenders were seen on CCTV rummaging around the business, but it's understood they fled empty-handed.

It's the second time the Kawana business has been the victim of crime in a week, with another break-in reported on Wednesday about 11pm.

SUNDAY 8PM: POLICE crews, including the dog squad, are searching the streets around Glenmore State High School after reports a McLaughlin St business was broken into.

Crews were called to the scene about 7.15pm where officers examined CCTV of the incident.

It's understood a business in the street was also broken into last week, with offenders making a getaway through the nearby school grounds.

Police searched the school grounds for the offenders and took up positions along Yaamba Rd and surrounding streets.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  break and enter break in crime dog squad kawana

Funds to take First Turkey to the top

Steve Wilcock has delighted at the way in which a maze of coloured squiggles on a master plan has materialised into an orderly run of trails at First Turkey.

