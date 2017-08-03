26°
Business with solar still hurt by high power bills

Leighton Smith
| 3rd Aug 2017 6:00 AM
LOCAL BUSINESS: LNP Candidate for Keppel Peter Blundell, LNP Shadow Energy Minister Michael Hart, LNP Candidate for Rockhampton Douglas Rodgers and Ben Dobinson watch a worker make a coil spring.
LOCAL BUSINESS: LNP Candidate for Keppel Peter Blundell, LNP Shadow Energy Minister Michael Hart, LNP Candidate for Rockhampton Douglas Rodgers and Ben Dobinson watch a worker make a coil spring. Allan Reinikka ROK020817apowerpr

AFTER spending $1m to cover their roof in solar panels, Dobinsons Spring and Suspension is one of many CQ businesses suffering from crippling power bills.

Dobinsons Spring and Suspension manager Ben Dobinson, who has been in the business for 13 years, said having reasonably priced power is essential for their business to remain competitive on the international stage.

"The industry that we're in is now a global market, there's a lot of products coming out of Asia, we're still proudly manufacturing our springs here,” Mr Dobinson said.

"We really need to ensure that the power that we're getting is as cheap as possible for us to remain competitive.

"We've looked at solar, solar and battery and unfortunately, it's still cheaper to run on diesel generators.”

The Rockhampton business, which has run since 1953, currently employs 40 people and is responsible for exporting to 50 countries throughout the world.

LNP Shadow Energy Minister Michael Hart, LNP Candidate for Rockhampton Douglas Rodgers and Ben Dobinson watch a worker make a coil spring.
LNP Shadow Energy Minister Michael Hart, LNP Candidate for Rockhampton Douglas Rodgers and Ben Dobinson watch a worker make a coil spring. Allan Reinikka ROK020817apowerpr

He said they were spending considerable time away from growing and developing the business to become experts on energy usage and energy savings so that they can remain competitive.

That included a $1 million investment two years ago of 2000 solar panels which were sourced from a local supplier and installed by a local contractor.

Mr Dobinson said although 30% of their energy demands were covered by solar, he was concerned about the proposed changes in electricity tariffs which were set to change in 2020.

"Since 2007, it's risen by 260% and from 2007 to 2020 if that goes ahead, that'll be a 400% increase,” he said.

Queensland Shadow Minister for Energy Michael Hart accused the Queensland Labor government of using energy as a hidden tax on businesses.

"We have a number of policies that we'll talk about over the coming weeks and months but initially we've said we'd support a new coal fired high efficiency low emission (HELE) power station in North Queensland,” he said.

LNP Shadow Energy Minister Michael Hart.
LNP Shadow Energy Minister Michael Hart. Allan Reinikka ROK020817apowerpr

"We'll not continue with Labor's ideologically driven 50% renewable target, that's what's causing the problem with electricity in a lot of other states that is bleeding through to the people of Queensland.”

He said the LNP wasn't against renewables and their position was "technological neutral” when it comes to how electricity was generated provided the bills were affordable.

LNP candidate for Rockhampton Douglas Rodgers said there wasn't enough policy coming from the Queensland Government to bring the prices down and we should increase energy production to bring down the wholesale price.

"There's a number of ideas about how we do that, one of which is a new coal fired power station, I'm open to any ideas about upgrading Stanwell or Gladstone,” he said.

LNP candidate for Keppel Peter Blundell echoed his peers saying we needed to see extra power generation.

"A new HELE generator in Northern Queensland would be a wonderful step forward and certainly we need to look at the administrative side of how power is operated,” he said.

One Nation candidate for Keppel Matt Loth said 18,000 Queenslanders had their electricity cut off last financial year and if One Nation holds the balance of power after the upcoming Queensland election, they would slash power bills for CQ residents by 20%.

He said they'd redirect the $1.3 billion the State Government had been pocketing annually off from energy producers back into cost reduction methods.

"I don't think the major parties, the ALP and LNP, realise how serious an issue the cost of power is to Central Queensland,” Mr Loth said.

BOLD PLAN: One Nation Candidate for Keppel Matt Loth wants to cut your power bill by 20%.
BOLD PLAN: One Nation Candidate for Keppel Matt Loth wants to cut your power bill by 20%. Contributed
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Local Partners

