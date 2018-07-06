Menu
FUELLING THE BILL: T. Jennings and Son employee Levi Van Geest drives one of the company's 60 vehicles with a fuel bill of $30,000 per month.
FUELLING THE BILL: T. Jennings and Son employee Levi Van Geest drives one of the company's 60 vehicles with a fuel bill of $30,000 per month.
Businesses and residents penalised for living in the regions

6th Jul 2018 6:29 AM
WITH a fleet of 60 vehicles, Karl Jennings' business has a fuel bill of $30,000 a month with petrol prices always a concern.

T. Jennings and Sons Transport is Rockhampton-based but does business across a wide area.

Mr Jennings says it's not just the high fuel prices, but the disparity between prices in similar locations.

"The difference in fuel we pay between here and Bundy, Agnes, Gin Gin; we pay such different prices everywhere,” he said.

"We're penalised for living up here in Central Queensland.

"There was a 10 cent variant in premium fuel across 10km of Gladstone today (Thursday) from $1.63 to $1.73.”

Even a 5c a litre cut would make a significant difference to the cost of doing business, he said.

