Businesses combine together to give away the ultimate prize

CQ wedding vendors have collaborated to give away a free elopement, to be held at Five Rocks. The Amber Light

SHANNON Hawkes and her friend Amber Stewart were basking in the beauty of Five Rocks when they had a flash of inspiration.

They both thought how beautiful it was up there and the potential backdrop for someone to get married.

The pair both have businesses in the wedding scene themselves, Shannon Hakwes Artisan Florals and The Amber Light photography.

Shannon Hawkes at work making her floral arrangements.

They then go in touch with other vendors around the region and launched a competition to give away the ultimate romantic prize for a Central Queensland couple - an elopement in a dream location.

The elopement is to take place at Five Rocks beach on Monday August 19, this year.

The whole event will be styled, planned and assisted by the vendors to the total of more than $8,000.

The competition launched on Monday and already in two days they have received more than 200 entries.

This has blown Shannon, and all of the collaborated vendors, away.

"I didn't know how many people would be up for it.... it would be pretty unusual and different,” she said.

"Every time I open my emails they keep coming in.”

"I have been reading through all the entries... I don't know how we will narrow it down.”

The entries close in a fortnight and the panel of vendors will go through and shortlist and interview.

"We are more looking for an adventurous, easy going couple who are happy to do something a little bit different,” Shannon said.

Shannon has been in business now for a few years and has gained many accolades and is well known in the wedding industry for her stunningly talented floral work.

She said they don't see many elopements but they do get them occasionally.

"It's something that is starting to take off, it's becoming more and more popular but traditionally not,” Shannon said.

"It takes the fuss out of the big day and focuses on each other as a couple and the close family.”

Lastly she noted the competition was also a way to showcase the quality of wedding vendors in the Central Queensland region.

"I think some of the best vendors have come on board... we do have a lot of great talent here in CQ... we are very lucky.... and our beautiful area, Five Rocks is untouched and we are so lucky to go up there,” she said.