Businesses get creative to operate

Two Sisters Manager Karli Richards with another happy customer collecting their take away

CAPRICORN Coast businesses are quickly changing their business models to continue providing their services during restrictions enforced by the Australian Government to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While hundreds of workers across the Capricorn Coast have lost their jobs until the virus is clear, many businesses are getting creative in the way they conduct their business to keep their head above water until the worst is over.

The Real Group which own and operate Two Sisters at Cooee Bay and The Rocks Restaurant and Lagoon cafe are just one business who are learning to do things differently.

The Real Group Communications Manager Vanessa Rauluni said right now everyone in the hospitality industry are frantically changing the way they do things to be able to survive these difficult times.

“Our priority is to ensure everyone is safe, both our workers and our customers so we have stepped up our already extensive hygiene practices,” Ms Rauluni said.

“We have closed our venues to the public and are now focused on providing take away services with menus that have been customised to suit.

“You don’t even have to get out of your car if you don’t want to, we will bring your order to you to minimise social contact.

“Like everyone else, we have had to reduce our staff for the time being but we know if we all stick together, support each other and support our local businesses, we will come out the other side of this stronger and more resilient as a community.”

Likewise, Rhino Mixed Martial Arts owner and Coach Nathan O’Connor said the enforced closures of gyms and indoor training centres does not spell the end of looking after your training and fitness.

“With the permission of Council, I suggested all the gyms and trainers work together to share the use of the Livingstone Shire sporting grounds to take our training outdoors where we can ensure everyone is practising social distancing of 4 metres while they continue to maintain their training,” Nathan said.

“We will have no groups larger than 20, will still use metre apart rule and ensure participants have their own personal workout space.

“We plan to do temperature checking before we start, and the sessions will be booked in the evenings and timeslots where sporting grounds are not being used by other groups.

Nathan said businesses like his don’t qualify for much in the way of stimulus, so they have changed their working model to adapt in these difficult times.

“We have switched to predominately fitness now as martial arts is fighting in close quarters,” he said.

“We are also about to start filming online content for both children and adults covering self-defence, bullying defence and personal fitness.

“Because we anticipate there will be a lot of children stuck at home with upcoming school holidays, we are planning to include a lot of fun activities that will engage them in some healthy activity.

“We are a small business and as such we are hoping we can still earn enough to pay the rent and we will be happy.”

Most cafes and restaurants across the Capricorn Coast are continuing to provide a take away only service until restrictions on operators are over.