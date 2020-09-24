Businesses in Rockhampton to get high-speed fibre broadband

NBN ANNOUNCEMENT: Contractors will be busy rolling out upgrades in Rockhampton’s NBN network following the announcement of Business Fibre Zones. (AAP Image/Brendan Esposito)

NBN ANNOUNCEMENT: Contractors will be busy rolling out upgrades in Rockhampton’s NBN network following the announcement of Business Fibre Zones. (AAP Image/Brendan Esposito)

ROCKHAMPTON’S businesses will have the opportunity to boost their digital capability after being offered the opportunity to order high-speed fibre broadband as part of the NBN Co’s new plan to roll out Business Fibre Zones across the country.

The NBN Co’s Business Fibre Initiative was part of a $700 million package to transform the accessibility and affordability of business-grade fibre.

Under the new initiative announced by the Federal Government on September 22, businesses located in that Business Fibre Zone will be able to request a fibre upgrade through their retailer at no upfront cost.

The initiative will offer wholesale symmetrical speeds from 10 Mbps up to 1 Gbps on request to more than 700,000 businesses in 240 Business Fibre Zones and will reduce wholesale pricing by up to 67 per cent for businesses in zones outside metropolitan centres.

covering more than 700,000 business premises.

The zones will eventually be rolled out in 85 regional centres with Rockhampton named as one of the initial 61 regional locations.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry welcomed the news of a Business Fibre Zone being installed in Rockhampton.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry welcomes the opportunities for local businesses provided by the establishment of a new Business Fibre Zone in Rockhampton.

“The launch of the Business Fibre Initiative will support business critical applications including cloud storage and online collaboration helping our local businesses stay competitive in the digital age,” Ms Landry said.

Flynn MP Ken O’Dowd was pleased Gladstone was earmarked in the initial rollout but was unsure whether Gracemere would also be included.

“I am are not sure when and what zones will be announced but I am pushing for business centres in my electorate to be on the radar for the second round so they will be able to access premium-grade NBN business fibre services,” Mr O’Dowd said.

Minister for Communications Paul Fletcher said the government was backing this significant investment into Australia’s small and medium businesses, which would be critical to our economic recovery from COVID-19.

“During this global health crisis the NBN has proven itself to be a vital national asset. It has supported Australian businesses as they have innovated and adapted to digital operating models to overcome the challenges of the pandemic,” Mr Fletcher said.

In his address to the National Press Club in Canberra, Minister for Communications Paul Fletcher outlined how the NBN will play a pivotal role in lifting Australia’s digital capability, boosting productivity and continuing to underpin Australia’s economic recovery as we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

“The Morrison Government understands the importance of continued investment into Australian businesses and digital connectivity. That’s why we are making affordable ultra-fast broadband available to more businesses Australia wide.”

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said the additional investment into NBN Co’s Business Fibre Initiative would enable businesses to boost their digital capabilities and create thousands of jobs.

“This initiative will create more jobs as we combat the impact of COVID-19 on our economy and employment across our country. The construction of the Business Fibre Zones will deliver up to 6,000 new jobs by 2021-22, including more engineers, project managers and construction crew,” Mr Cormann said.

Minister for Regional Communications Mark Coulton said the Business Fibre Zones would allow regional businesses to benefit from the transformation to NBN wholesale business pricing, which will bring regional pricing into line with capital cities.

Over the years, The Morning Bulletin has interviewed a number of residents complaining about the NBN rollout.

“Businesses within NBN Co’s Business Fibre Zones across the country will have access to CBD zone wholesale prices, driving annual cost savings of between $1,200 and $6,000 for those based outside capital city centres,” Mr Coulton said.

Enterprise Ethernet is NBN Co’s fastest wholesale product, which provides options for prioritised bandwidth, 24/7 dedicated support through NBN’s business operations centre, and symmetrical wholesale speeds suitable for data intensive applications such as online collaboration and cloud-based tools.

NBN Co will allocate $50 million to help expand these Business Fibre Zones by co-investing with Local Councils and State Governments.

More information about the Business Fibre Initiative is available at: nbnco.com.au/businessfibre