Businesses prepare to reopen as restrictions ease

QUEENSLAND has no new coronavirus cases and Prime Minister Scott Morrison has revealed how Australia will come out of lockdown.

The National Cabinet yesterday released a three-step plan and it will be up to states and territories to determine which level they adopt.

Shortly after Mr Morrison’s address, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed Queensland would move into step one of re-opening next Saturday.

Step one will involve gatherings in homes of a maximum of five visitors.

Dining in at restaurants, pubs, clubs and cafes with a maximum of 10 people will also be allowed.

Businesses must have a COVID-safe plan in place.

People will also be allowed to travel up to 150km for day trips and up to 10 people will be allowed to gather outside.

People will work from home only if it suits them and their employer.

While under the first step, home visits of up to five visitors will be allowed, Ms Palaszczuk had already announced that groups of five from the same household could visit other houses from Mother’s Day tomorrow because Queenslanders were doing such a “great job” with social distancing restrictions and reducing the number of coronavirus infections.

Under the first phase of the Queensland Government plan, libraries, community centres, playgrounds and fitness boot camps will restart, along with auctions.

The second phase will allow gatherings in homes of up to 20 people. It will permit dining-in at restaurants, pubs, clubs, cafes and RSLs for up to 20 patrons at a time, and an option for more with an approved COVID-safe plan

Holiday travel will be allowed within your region.

Federal and state governments have agreed to a July target for implementing the third and final stage of the plan.

The easing of the third part of restrictions will allow gatherings of up to 100 people, more widespread returns to work, and examine reopening travel to New Zealand.

Ms Palaszczuk said the third stage would include reviews of border closures and build to 100 customers for venues, giving certainty to businesses.

“All things going well, from June school holidays, Queenslanders will be able to drive and stay at accommodation for the first time since the ­pandemic hit,” she said.

As of yesterday there had been 1045 coronavirus cases in Queensland, including six deaths. There were still 45 active cases.

STAGE ONE

From 11.59pm, Friday May 15, the following will be allowed:

- Gatherings of a maximum of 10 people together in a public space;

- Dining in at restaurants, pubs, clubs, RSLs and cafes for a maximum of 10 patrons at one time as part of a gradual re-opening (no bars or gaming);

- Recreational travel of a radius of up to 150km from your home for day trips;

- Some beauty therapies and nail salons for up to 10 people at one time;

- Reopening of libraries, playground equipment, skate parks and outdoor gyms (a maximum of 10 at one time);

- Wedding guests increased to 10 people and funeral attendance increased to 20 (30 outdoors);

- Open homes and auctions with a maximum of 10 people at one time;

- Re-opening public pools and lagoons with a maximum of 10 people at a time or greater numbers with an approved plan.