Businesses see red over new green waste disposal fee

Darren Ireland, Ocean Lee Skip Bags, Transport and Services, and Charles Gowlett, Charlie's Yard Services, at the Yeppoon landfill. The pair are opposing the Council's move to charge for green waste disposal. Vanessa Jarrett

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council's decision to charge commercial operators for green waste disposal is costing small businesses their livelihoods, two local operators have said.

Darren Ireland of Ocean Lee Skip Bags, Transport and Services, said he has already lost 40 customers.

Darren has had his business for three years and he operates a green waste disposal service

On Tuesday he went to the Yeppoon dump as he normally does but he was halted by staff to tell him he needed to pay $325.

There was no consultation, no warning or anything, Darren said.

The new charges are $27 per metre or $60 a tonne.

The tonne price is more accurate however Darren said the weighbridge at the Yeppoon site was not working so they can only charge per metre.

Darren said he was asked to pay for 12 metres when his truck would have only been around seven metres.

"They can't charge cubic metres if they don't know what they are doing,” he said.

"The truck can't even hold 12.”

To add to the frustration, not all customers are being charged.

Livingstone Shire Council confirmed in a Morning Bulletin story last week that private residents and contractors were exempt of the fee.

Yesterday, Council supplied the following comment.

"To clarify Council's current Green Waste disposal charges further, utes and trailers are classified as yard maintenance contractors and larger trucks are classified as commercial.

”There is no charge for private residents disposing of green waste, however Council has a charge in place for Commercial green waste disposal of $27/m3.

"Small contractors including those with utes and trailers will not be charged at present, however this may change with the adoption of the 2019/20 Fees and Charges as part of Council's annual budget.”

Darren's gripe is that because he has a truck he is being a charged but he could go and buy a ute and trailer and put the same load in the trailer and dispose the green waste for free.

"How does that work?” he said.

"I can't get answers out of the Council.”

Rockhampton Regional Council does not charge at the moment for green waste disposal however Darren fears they may start soon.

Driving to Rockhampton to drop off his green waste is also not an option as staff can refuse to serve you if you bring it from another shire.

He only charges $15 for his green waste disposal service and if you whack $27 on top; the customer will just get rid of their waste themselves as they can for free Darren said.

"At the end of the day you have a business who supports your livelihood and a council who wants to rip you off,” Darren said.

"I can't see how they (Council) are supporting us.”

Charles Gowlett from Charlie's Yard Services said the new charges could cost him his business.

"If they keep charging the way they are, I won't have a business,” he said.

Charles charges $50 at the moment to mow a yard. He estimates two metres from each yard with a cost of $54 for the disposal.

This would bring his fee up to $104.

"It's going to put my prices through the roof, I will end up losing business,” he said.

Based in Parkhurst, he said he has just about pulled the pin in offering services in Yeppoon.

"I just can't justify the run,” he said.

It's not just Charles and Darren, they say there are many other green waste related businesses.

"There is a lot of other contractors that can't wear the costs,” Charles said.

Rockhampton Regional Mayor Margaret Strelow responded to the issue and said they allow both domestic and commercial green waste to be brought to RRC waste transfer stations free of charge.

"Based on the current levels, we are able to provide this service to our residents and businesses at no cost. We will continue to monitor the volumes brought to our facilities, and if we see a significant increase then we may need to review our policy,” Cr Strelow said.

GREEN WASTE

Livingstone:

$27 p/m, 460 p/ton

Free for residents and contractors

Rockhampton: