Businesses team up to help community

Parkhurst Quality Meat's Reggie Brook has teamed up with Brumbys' Theresa Cross and Berry Good Produce's Mark Berry to create a grocery box that can be delivered to your door.

As owner of Parkhurst Quality Meats Reggie Brook was having his morning coffee last week, he came up with an idea to support his fellow businesses as well as the Rockhampton community.

Parkhurst Town Centre had already had a couple of businesses close their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Mr Brook resolved to do what he could to prevent more from having to do the same.

“I’m just trying to support everyone in the community and obviously the local businesses in the centre,” he said.

“There are already four businesses that have closed down and we don’t want to have any more to close.”

Teaming up with Berry Good Produce and Brumby’s, Mr Brook put his plan into action, dubbing it the ‘Parkhurst Grocery Pack’.

The three businesses pooled their resources to create a grocery delivery service, providing fresh meat, veggies and bread for $150.

“I just thought it would be a good idea for the community, like if people can’t get out, let’s bring it to them, I’ve got the equipment to get it done,” Mr Brook said.

The pack has had huge success since its launch, keeping the three businesses involved very busy.

“We’ve had a massive response, it’s been overwhelming actually,” Mr Brook said.

“From 20 year old’s to 80 year old’s, everyone is getting on board. You know they might get two packs, one for themselves and one for their parents, it’s just been a really good response.”

To order your own pack, call Parkhurst Quality Meats on 49363261.