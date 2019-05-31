Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gary Lavin will face a new trial over the death of a worker at one of his company's sites.
Gary Lavin will face a new trial over the death of a worker at one of his company's sites.
Business

Worker death fall: Businessman faces trial

Sherele Moody
by
31st May 2019 10:39 AM | Updated: 10:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COMPANY director convicted over the death of a Sunshine Coast labourer will face a retrial.

The Queensland Court of Appeal has overturned the conviction and sentence of Gary William Lavin.

Mr Lavin was prosecuted in the death of 62-year-old Whareheepa Te Amo, who fell to his death from a construction site at Lake McDonald in July 2014.

Mr Lavin is the owner of Multi-Run Roofing Pty Ltd.

In February, he was convicted at trial and sentenced to 12 months in jail suspended after serving four months.

The QCoA said this morning the trial judge made some errors including misdirecting the jury.

A new trial date is yet to be set. - NewsRegional

court crime gary william lavin lavin constructions pty ltd multi-run roofing pty ltd whareheepa te amo workplace death
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Adani Finch management plan approved

    premium_icon Adani Finch management plan approved

    Environment Adani has cleared another environmental hurdle to build its Carmichael mine, with its plan to manage the endangered black-throated finch given the okay.

    INSOLVENT: Giddy Goat to be wound up

    premium_icon INSOLVENT: Giddy Goat to be wound up

    Business Liquidators appointed with company "presumed to be insolvent”

    • 31st May 2019 11:14 AM