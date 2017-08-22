Businessman goes from Zika virus to Rocky courtroom

3.45PM: THE man who strangled his former lover during an argument in a Rockhampton hotel has today walked from court after months behind bars.

After serving 175 days pre-sentence custody, Judge Michael Burnett released Bernard Francis Gribble on immediate parole.

The Rockhampton man, who in 2016 sparked panic after being diagnosed with Zika virus following a work trip to South America, was sentenced to 21 months imprisonment after pleading guilty in the Rockhampton District Court to strangling his ex-partner during a meeting in the Fitzroy Hotel.

The pair were meeting to discuss financial arrangements for the pub, which they both had an interest in.

After being taken into custody in February awaiting sentencing, Gribble continued to contact the victim, in the process breaching a domestic violence order.

Judge Burnett sentenced Gribble to a further two months, to be served concurrently.

In relation to the multiple texts and other forms of messaging involved in the second offence, Judge Burnett said it had "a quality of you seeking to tamper with a witness”.

The court had heard Gribble asked the victim several times to alter her police statement.

Judge Burnett noted Gribble had a good work history and his previous criminal convictions were dated, having occurred almost 30 years ago.

"You have demonstrated you can be relied upon as a positive member of our community,” he told Gribble.

"Nonetheless it is serious offending.

"Men now have to learn one way or another that they have to behave appropriately towards their former partner.”

12PM: WHAT started as a business meeting escalated to an almost fatal encounter at a Depot Hill hotel.

There had been rising tensions between Bernard Francis Gribble and his former partner over the financial arrangements for the Fitzroy Hotel, which they had a joint interest in.

The pair met at the hotel on February 27 to discuss business arrangements when an argument broke out.

The victim went to leave the venue when Gribble grabbed her and put an arm around her throat with pressure.

He told another person in the pub to leave and continued to apply pressure to the victim's throat, telling her she was "dead”.

She allowed herself to go limp and fell to the floor, where he stood over her and grabbed her throat again.

Although the victim was struggling to breathe, she managed to grab her phone and call emergency services.

Gribble covered her mouth as she tried to speak to the operator and the rest of the exchange was recorded over the phone.

It wasn't until someone, attracted by the noise of the argument, ran into the pub that Gribble freed the woman.

Police found her running along the road a short time after, with visible injuries from the strangulation.

Despite initially downplaying the incident, Gribble eventually admitted his guilt and was held in custody awaiting a court appearance.

But being locked up wouldn't be the end of his offending.

Gribble, dressed in a white shirt and sitting slouched in the dock, this morning pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court to choking and breaching a domestic violence order by continuing to contact his victim.

Choking and strangulation was last year added to the Criminal Code as an offence in its own right, with a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker said Gribble made repeated attempts to contact the victim, sending her a letter in March as well as sending texts or calling intermediaries who relayed the messages.

The court heard Gribble asked the victim to tell police she wasn't scared of him or say the allegations were exaggerated.

Ms Baker said the messages were "bordering on witness tampering” and suggested Gribble had no remorse for his actions.

Defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said his 52-year-old client had experience a good childhood and prosperous career.

Gribble is the son of a fourth generation Anglican priest and Mr Ahlstrand said he had a "normal and happy childhood”.

After graduating from St Brendan's College in Yeppoon, Gribble did a diesel and heavy earthmoving equipment apprenticeship.

He worked overseas, including Africa, Asia, Papua New Guinea and South America.

It was upon returning from the South American country of Guyana to to take up the lease of The Globe Hotel in Depot Hill that Gribble was diagnosed with Zika virus, sparking panic among Rockhampton residents.

Mr Ahlstrand said the injuries suffered by the victim were not "significant” and, given he had been in custody since February, suggested a sentence which involved immediate release.

Judge Michael Burnett will sentence Gribble at 1.15pm.