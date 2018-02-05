Businessman returns home as marketing firm expands to Rocky

AFTER three years with Cooper McKenzie Marketing, Carl Carter has made his way back to his hometown, Rockhampton.

Mr Carter, the marketing firm's business manager said the company opened its doors in the Beef Capital last month.

"I'm born and bred in Rockhampton and understand the CQ market very well, and the continued growth of Cooper McKenzie Marketing has opened up this opportunity,” Mr Carter said.

Cooper McKenzie Marketing has been operating for 12 years, servicing clients throughout Central Queensland and Wide Bay.

"The growth we have seen in the last 12 to 18 months from Rockhampton, we decided to set up and sub-lease an office with Mad Dog Productions, our long-term television and media production company,” Mr Carter said.

Mr Carter said he was excited for the move, which would provide benefits to the company.

"Having long-term business connections in Rockhampton will assist in growing the business,” he said.

"Our exponential growth in the Rockhampton region has meant that to continue to grow and service our client base effectively,” he said.

Mr Carter said the move was also "an uprooting scenario”, he and his wife have two children who will attend school in the region.

He said his family were "a little bit apprehensive to start with” on moving to Rockhampton with his children having to "start new friendships and relationships around school”.

But, he said the move was also a great opportunity to get closer to family.