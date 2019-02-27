Businessman shares secrets to success of national awards

TOP WIN: Mr Real Estate Rockhampton principal Jason Rayner at the Rate My Agent awards last week where he took home many big awards.

TOP WIN: Mr Real Estate Rockhampton principal Jason Rayner at the Rate My Agent awards last week where he took home many big awards. Contributed

HE'S sold more than 1500 homes in his 18-year long real estate career and now Jason Rayner has received some of the highest accolades.

The Mr Real Estate principal and owner took home the Agent of the Year Rockhampton, Agent of the Year for suburbs Norman Gardens, Frenchville and Park Avenue and agent 75 out of 100 across Australia at last week's Rate My Agent awards in Melbourne.

Mr Rayner started in the real estate game in 2001. Over the years, he's been part-owner at Harcourts Rockhampton and Think Real Estate.

In May this year, he will celebrate three years in his own business, Mr Real Estate Rockhampton.

Reflecting on his own career, he says it's been quite the ride.

When he first started, film was still used in cameras.

For advertising, he would take 16 photos on film, take his camera to the chemist to be developed and then paste it all on a board and hand deliver to the front counter at The Morning Bulletin.

The entire office would all share time on one computer, which would be unheard of now.

Mr Rayner said it was around 2010 when technology really started to develop and things started to change. By 2015, data became readily available to buyers on previous sale prices - creating a much more open field.

"The communication has been a wonderful thing to deliver to such a high performance industry,” he said.

"You can ring people or talk to them any time now.

"I think real estate has progressed nicely and it's more transparent that it ever was, buyers are much more aware of conditions than they have ever been.

"It's a quickening of information, a corridor that is very readily accessible and it makes every agent work to a higher level.”

HAPPY BUYERS: Mr Real Estate principal Jason Rayner with delighted property purchasers Belinda Wonson and David Thorburn. Contributed

The Rate My Agent awards are derived from client's through their customer feedback.

Mr Rayner said it is a "humbling honour” to win particularly when he was competing against multi-national brand companies.

"I am very excited to be in that position and feel honoured to have it bestowed on me,” he said.

"This is one of the very few awards where the clients actually judge you, it's not judged by a government organisation or your peers and the clients can say what they like.”

Mr Real Estate doesn't have plans to stop any time soon.

"Work hard and reward yourself when the hard works done and then do it all again,” he said.

JASON RAYNER

Principal at Mr Real Estate Rockhampton

www.mrrealestaterockhampton.com.au

Agent of the Year: Rockhampton

Agent of the Year suburbs: Norman Gardens, Frenchville, Park Avenue

No. 75 in top 100 agents in Australia