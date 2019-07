MATTHEW Craig Doidge was intercepted twice in a month driving while demerit point suspended.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to the two charges.

He was intercepted on May 27 at 8.30am on Yaamba Rd and June 14 at 11.11am on Stanley St.

Doidge was fined $1250 and disqualified from driving for a year.