Trainer’s illegal plot to beat rival dogs

A FORMER Brisbane greyhound trainer plotted to drug rival dogs so his own would win races, a court has heard.

Park Ridge man Victor George Osborn faced Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning where he pleaded guilty to allegations he asked a racetrack worker to give medication wrapped in meat to rival dogs at Albion Park Raceway that would leave the animals with "busted arses".

Police prosecutor Zoe Melkshan said Osborn had tried to enlist a mentally and physically disabled man who worked at the track to help him drug the dogs, a move Magistrate Belinda Merrin described as "quite calculated".

Ms Melkshan said Osborn, who had been in the greyhound industry for more than 20 years, offered the man $5000 to place drugs inside the kennel of a dog at Albion Park Raceway on January 16 this year but his request was reported to racing stewards.

Ms Melkshan said Osborn's comments, made to the man on two occasions and recorded on a covert listening device on the second, showed he was aware of the substances he would use to drug rival dogs.

"He knows the effects of the medications or the drugs he was going to give them," Ms Melkshan said.

On February 3, Osborn was recorded in the Albion Park Raceway car park telling the informant to "go along and give all the other dogs in the kennels just some tablets, except for ours."

"It will be wrapped up in a little bit of meat," he said before admitting he would have a $200 bet on his own dogs on 20 and 30-to-one odds.

The police prosecutor said Osborn admitted on the secret recordings to giving medication to rival dogs "heaps of times".

On February 4, police raided Osborn's Park Ridge home, where they located multiple vials of testosterone and a prohibited performance enhancing liquid, as well as pills, undisposed syringes and needles.

Defence barrister Tim Ryan said the plot was a "harebrained idea," and pushed for a lighter sentence on the basis that people in the greyhound industry "tend to talk a bigger game than they play."

Mr Ryan argued that the greyhound trainer had only used performance enhancing drugs while his greyhounds were being broken-in, and not during official races.

Osborn pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of restricted drugs, failure to dispose of a syringe, possession of a dangerous drug where a licenced animal is located, and procuring a person to engage in match-fixing for pecuniary benefit, of which only two prior convictions have been recorded in Queensland.

The sentence has been adjourned until next month.