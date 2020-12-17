Busted: Cake decorator’s ‘utensils’ not for baking

Dec 7: Off The Shelf: Kitchen Scales ($39.95 from House at Castletown, and il Mondo): This elegant set of scales from ADE is called Molly _ a sleek low-profile disc of coloured glass that features a clearly defined digital display and two highly sensitive sensor buttons to select unit of measurement, on/off and tare function.Available in red, apple green, sleek black and pure white, the Molly scales also benefit from the German bent for absolute accuracy and measure in ml, grams, fluid ounces and pounds/ounces, and takes quantities of up to 5kg.

Dec 7: Off The Shelf: Kitchen Scales ($39.95 from House at Castletown, and il Mondo): This elegant set of scales from ADE is called Molly _ a sleek low-profile disc of coloured glass that features a clearly defined digital display and two highly sensitive sensor buttons to select unit of measurement, on/off and tare function.Available in red, apple green, sleek black and pure white, the Molly scales also benefit from the German bent for absolute accuracy and measure in ml, grams, fluid ounces and pounds/ounces, and takes quantities of up to 5kg.

A CAKE decorator has been busted with utensils not being used for cake decorating.

Tayla Marie Sisley, 21, pleaded guilty on December 14 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possessing a dangerous drug and possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police executed a search warrant at Sisley’s Frenchville residence on November 20 and found 1.3g of marijuana in a tupperware container on the office desk, along with an electric grinder, digital scales, a homemade bong and a glass pipe.

He said Sisley told police she suffered from anxiety and other mental health issues and used marijuana to help those issues.

Defence lawyer Jackie Lynch said her client ran a cake decorating business full-time.

She said Sisley was diagnosed with anxiety, depression and post traumatic stress disorder and was undergoing testing for borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder.

Ms Lynch said Sisley attended Headspace for counselling and had stopped taking her medication and began self-medicating at the time of the search.

Magistrate Cameron Press put Sisley on a six-month Good Behaviour Bond with $500 recognisance and ordered her to complete a drug diversion program.