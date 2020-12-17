Menu
Crime

Busted: Cake decorator’s ‘utensils’ not for baking

Kerri-Anne Mesner
17th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
A CAKE decorator has been busted with utensils not being used for cake decorating.

Tayla Marie Sisley, 21, pleaded guilty on December 14 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possessing a dangerous drug and possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police executed a search warrant at Sisley’s Frenchville residence on November 20 and found 1.3g of marijuana in a tupperware container on the office desk, along with an electric grinder, digital scales, a homemade bong and a glass pipe.

He said Sisley told police she suffered from anxiety and other mental health issues and used marijuana to help those issues.

Defence lawyer Jackie Lynch said her client ran a cake decorating business full-time.

She said Sisley was diagnosed with anxiety, depression and post traumatic stress disorder and was undergoing testing for borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder.

Ms Lynch said Sisley attended Headspace for counselling and had stopped taking her medication and began self-medicating at the time of the search.

Magistrate Cameron Press put Sisley on a six-month Good Behaviour Bond with $500 recognisance and ordered her to complete a drug diversion program.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

