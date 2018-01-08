Busted driving the same day he was disqualified

Jarvis Richardson pleaded guilty to four charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court in relation to disqualified driving and a defective, unregistered vehicle.

A YOUNG man got into an argument with his father hours after he was disqualified from driving and decided to move a defective, unregistered and uninsured car to 'make dad happy'.

That 30-metre drive cost Jarvis Richardson $1000 in fines and a further two-year disqualification period .

Richardson pleaded guilty to four charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today for the unfortunate series of events on November 8, 2017.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police intercepted Richardson in the vehicle at 6.10pm on Black St, Mt Morgan, that day.

It had no registration plates, no ignition system and a smashed window.

"The ignition system was engaged by using a screwdriver,” Mr Fox said.

Richardson had been disqualified from driving that day in court for six months and the car's registration expired in February 2016.

"I know it was the wrong thing to do,” Richardson told the court.

"I had a big argument with my father over the car. I was moving it about 30 metres to make him happy.”