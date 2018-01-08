Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Busted driving the same day he was disqualified

Jarvis Richardson pleaded guilty to four charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court in relation to disqualified driving and a defective, unregistered vehicle.
Jarvis Richardson pleaded guilty to four charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court in relation to disqualified driving and a defective, unregistered vehicle. Facebook
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

A YOUNG man got into an argument with his father hours after he was disqualified from driving and decided to move a defective, unregistered and uninsured car to 'make dad happy'.

That 30-metre drive cost Jarvis Richardson $1000 in fines and a further two-year disqualification period .

Richardson pleaded guilty to four charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today for the unfortunate series of events on November 8, 2017.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police intercepted Richardson in the vehicle at 6.10pm on Black St, Mt Morgan, that day.

It had no registration plates, no ignition system and a smashed window.

"The ignition system was engaged by using a screwdriver,” Mr Fox said.

Richardson had been disqualified from driving that day in court for six months and the car's registration expired in February 2016.

"I know it was the wrong thing to do,” Richardson told the court.

"I had a big argument with my father over the car. I was moving it about 30 metres to make him happy.”

Topics:  defective vehicle disqualifed driving jarvis richardson rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt uninsured unregistered

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Rocky man could face jail time for 'horrible' horse attack

Rocky man could face jail time for 'horrible' horse attack

WATCH: Animal cruelty charges laid against man in 20s who handed himself in

Girl found floating face down at Rockhampton home

Emergency services have responded to a spate of near drownings these school holidays.

The near drowning comes as QAS respond to spike in water incidents

Why Rocky businessman stopped stocking free range eggs

Poultry Farm. Broiler chickens in a cage.

WORKERS facing 'discrimination' for buying what they can afford

US retail giant eyes off major Rocky move

EYES ON CQ? Excited staff at the opening of the TK Maxx store in Toowoomba last year.

The Bulletin understands executive scouting sites in CQ recently

Local Partners