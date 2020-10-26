Busted driving unlicensed three times in four months

A MAN disqualified from driving only three months ago has been caught behind the wheel again.

Josef Louis Carmichael, 32, today pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving while disqualified by a court.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police intercepted Carmichael driving on October 3 on Dean St and he told police he had been disqualified from driving.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client had been on unpaid stress leave since the sudden loss of his mother this year.

He said Carmichael had driven to get his partner pain killers.

The court heard Carmichael had been sentenced in July 2020 for two unlicensed driving offences, carried out 12 days apart.

For his latest offending, Carmichael was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for two years.

A conviction was recorded.