Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Busted driving unlicensed three times in four months

Kerri-Anne Mesner
26th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN disqualified from driving only three months ago has been caught behind the wheel again.

Josef Louis Carmichael, 32, today pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving while disqualified by a court.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police intercepted Carmichael driving on October 3 on Dean St and he told police he had been disqualified from driving.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client had been on unpaid stress leave since the sudden loss of his mother this year.

He said Carmichael had driven to get his partner pain killers.

The court heard Carmichael had been sentenced in July 2020 for two unlicensed driving offences, carried out 12 days apart.

For his latest offending, Carmichael was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for two years.

A conviction was recorded.

driving while disqualified rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dynamic duo fires for Rockets in Power encounter

        Premium Content Dynamic duo fires for Rockets in Power encounter

        Basketball Rocky teams hit the floor against Gladstone in Round 3 of CQ Cup.

        Teenager airlifted to Brisbane in serious condition

        Premium Content Teenager airlifted to Brisbane in serious condition

        News He suffered suspected spinal injuries and had to be removed from his vehicle.

        Altum shares devastation over fire at GKI resort

        Premium Content Altum shares devastation over fire at GKI resort

        News ‘The torching of buildings is a completely avoidable disgrace.’

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Taking a closer look at power charges

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Taking a closer look at power charges

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.