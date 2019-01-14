Busted drug driving 3 days after smoking marijuana

A ROCKHAMPTON man who thought he was perfectly sober was convicted of drug driving in Rockhampton Magistrates Court last week.

Defence lawyer Will Prizeman told the court Nathan Stewart had smoked cannabis on the Thursday night before he was detected with the drug in his system three days later.

Stewart was intercepted by police while driving along Richardson Rd at 9.30am on Sunday, November 11.

There were several people in the car with him when police conducted a roadside drug test, which proved positive to THC.

The 31-year-old said he was at a friend's place on the previous Thursday where he had smoked cannabis but he believed it would have been out of his system by Sunday.

Stewart, a manager at Harvey Norman for the past six years and in the process of becoming the proprietor, said he was surprised by the positive result.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke was not taking excuses, especially as Stewart had breached a suspended sentence for dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm.

"People are getting killed every other day by people driving with drugs or alcohol in their system," Mr Clarke said.

"You've had two suspended sentence orders.

"It's mind boggling, quite frankly, that you would put yourself in this position for the sake of a puff."

Mr Clarke told Stewart that ultimately he would deal with him in a way that didn't impact on his liberty and referred the breach of one suspended sentence to the District Court.

He said it would be unjust to make Stewart serve time for the offence and extended the operation period for the other by six months.

Stewart was fined $750, disqualified from driving for three months and had the conviction recorded.