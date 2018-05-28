Busted drug driving along CQ highway

WHEN Kyle Neil Duke returned a positive result for a saliva drug test on the side of a Central Queensland highway, he admitted he had been smoking marijuana that morning.

Duke pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to one charge of drug driving on the Capricorn Highway at Gainsford.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said Duke was intercepted at 9.20am.

"It was stupid of me,” Duke told the court.

"I shouldn't have been driving.”

He had a previous conviction on his traffic history for drug driving.

Duke was ordered to pay $750 and disqualified from driving for seven-months.