Busted for 'same model' race along Yaamba Rd

THINK TWICE: Rockhampton's George and Albert St intersection is one of the worst of red light infringement.

THINK TWICE: Rockhampton's George and Albert St intersection is one of the worst of red light infringement. Contributed

JOSHUA William Edwards pulled up to traffic lights on Yaamba Rd and looked over to see a vehicle the same model as his.

Next minute, the drivers of the two Ford Falcons are nodding to each other, indicating the desire to race. There were police officers at the Caltex Service Station watching.

Edwards, 29, pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one charge of illegal racing.

Police prosecutor Mark Platt said the race took place about 11.10pm on January 26 and police caught up with Edwards, seizing his vehicle for 90 days. The pair got up to 80km/h in a 60km/h zone within about 400m.

The court heard Edwards used to work for JM Kelly but now works for JRT as a machine operator. He didn't know the other driver.

Edwards was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six months.