Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ashley John Austen faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after being busted in Yeppoon in possession of marijuana and a large quantity of tainted property.
Ashley John Austen faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after being busted in Yeppoon in possession of marijuana and a large quantity of tainted property. Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt2
Crime

Busted for tainted items and marijuana in garage

Aden Stokes
by
8th May 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOCAL carpenter faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after being busted in Yeppoon in possession of marijuana and a large quantity of tainted property.

The police prosecutor said on October 17, 2018, at 11am police searched a unit in Yeppoon and found property belonging to Ashley John Austen in the garage, including a clip seal bag with 3g of marijuana.

They also found bags containing items of jewellery, a lighter, watches, bracelets, necklaces, brooches and earrings.

One of the bracelets was engraved with a name. Police found the owner, who told them the bracelet had been lost several months earlier.

The owner didn't know Austen.

When asked about the matters the defendant said "just f-----g charge me”.

The court was told that on January 23, 24 and 28, Austen breached his bail conditions.

He failed to report to Yeppoon Police Station on January 23 and 28, and when police went to his address for a curfew check on January 24 at 11.45pm his brother told them he was not at the address.

Austen faced court for similar offences on October 11 last year.

He was handed a prison sentence, but released immediately on parole and a suspended sentence.

There was some confusion in the court room yesterday when it was revealed the October 17 offences should have been bundled with other matters he faced court for on February 8.

In that February matter, Austen was sentenced to three months' imprisonment with parole scheduled for today.

The offences he was serving time for were committed after the October 17 police search.

Austen was sentenced to three months' imprisonment for each of the five offences, to be served concurrently, wholly suspended for 12 months from yesterday.

marijauna rockhampton magistrates court tainted property tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    ALP's $8.2m refurb of Rocky Hospital's mental health ward

    premium_icon ALP's $8.2m refurb of Rocky Hospital's mental health ward

    Health Hospital's ageing and sub-optimal mental health ward gets overhauled

    • 8th May 2019 12:01 AM
    Candidates explain how to fix problems in aged care sector

    premium_icon Candidates explain how to fix problems in aged care sector

    Politics Capricornia candidates' differing approaches to help the elderly

    • 8th May 2019 12:01 AM
    CQ grazier hails LNP's matching pledge to fix Stanage Bay Rd

    premium_icon CQ grazier hails LNP's matching pledge to fix Stanage Bay Rd

    Politics Landry rewards Mayor Ludwig's lobbying with $21.6m commitment.

    • 8th May 2019 12:01 AM
    Freedom fighters join forces against Assange extradition

    premium_icon Freedom fighters join forces against Assange extradition

    News Rocky rally takes a stand for Julian Assange