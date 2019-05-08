Busted for tainted items and marijuana in garage

Ashley John Austen faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after being busted in Yeppoon in possession of marijuana and a large quantity of tainted property.

Ashley John Austen faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after being busted in Yeppoon in possession of marijuana and a large quantity of tainted property. Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt2

A LOCAL carpenter faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after being busted in Yeppoon in possession of marijuana and a large quantity of tainted property.

The police prosecutor said on October 17, 2018, at 11am police searched a unit in Yeppoon and found property belonging to Ashley John Austen in the garage, including a clip seal bag with 3g of marijuana.

They also found bags containing items of jewellery, a lighter, watches, bracelets, necklaces, brooches and earrings.

One of the bracelets was engraved with a name. Police found the owner, who told them the bracelet had been lost several months earlier.

The owner didn't know Austen.

When asked about the matters the defendant said "just f-----g charge me”.

The court was told that on January 23, 24 and 28, Austen breached his bail conditions.

He failed to report to Yeppoon Police Station on January 23 and 28, and when police went to his address for a curfew check on January 24 at 11.45pm his brother told them he was not at the address.

Austen faced court for similar offences on October 11 last year.

He was handed a prison sentence, but released immediately on parole and a suspended sentence.

There was some confusion in the court room yesterday when it was revealed the October 17 offences should have been bundled with other matters he faced court for on February 8.

In that February matter, Austen was sentenced to three months' imprisonment with parole scheduled for today.

The offences he was serving time for were committed after the October 17 police search.

Austen was sentenced to three months' imprisonment for each of the five offences, to be served concurrently, wholly suspended for 12 months from yesterday.