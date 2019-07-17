Busted on trip to pick up her child in custody hand over

A SINGLE parent will pay a price for driving while disqualified to pick up her child from Gin Gin in a custody handover.

Kellie Marie Judd pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of driving while disqualified.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police intercepted Judd on the Bruce Highway at 9.25pm on April 11 and checks revealed a court had disqualified her from driving on March 13 for four months.

Ms Marsden said Judd told police she was travelling to Gin Gin to pick up her daughter.

Judd told the court her daughter's father lived in Brisbane and they met at Gin Gin for the handover.

Judd was disqualified from driving for a further two years and fined $750.