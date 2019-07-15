Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CAUGHT: Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers conducted a compliance blitz which netted undersized and excess Red Throat Emperor and Tusk Fish at Gladstone and 1770.
CAUGHT: Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers conducted a compliance blitz which netted undersized and excess Red Throat Emperor and Tusk Fish at Gladstone and 1770. Contributed
Fishing

BUSTED: One in six fishers are doing the wrong thing

Carolyn Booth
by
15th Jul 2019 4:52 PM | Updated: 5:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers have found one in six fishers were doing the wrong thing after wrapping up a compliance blitz from Bundaberg to Yeppoon.

A Fisheries Queensland spokesman said from July 10 until Sunday operations were conducted across Bundaberg, Fraser Island, Hervey Bay, 1770, Capricorn Bunker Group, Gladstone and Yeppoon and included at sea and in port inspections for recreational and commercial operators.

"Favourable weather conditions and the school holidays contributed to increased fishing activity particularly in offshore waters," he said.

"Officers conducted 311 inspections resulting in the detection of 52 offences including undersized fish and excess fish.

"Of particular concern was the high incidence of undersized and excess Red Throat Emperor and Tusk Fish at Gladstone and 1770.

"The disappointing compliance rate of 83 per cent - meaning one in six fishers were in breach of the rules - is a reminder that all fishers should be familiar with size and possession limits, how to correctly identify and measure fish, fishing gear restrictions and closed seasons. Knowing the rules is important for fishers, especially those who don't fish regularly as those caught not following the rules could face a hefty fine."

Suspicions of illegal fishing can be reported to FishWatch on 1800 017 116.

fishing fishing laws maritime laws
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Missing childrens' 1000km joy ride ends in arrest

    premium_icon Missing childrens' 1000km joy ride ends in arrest

    News 'A couple of Red Bulls and you'll likely do anything' police told media this morning following the arrest of four Queensland children, aged 12 to 14.

    CQ irrigators given access to more water

    premium_icon CQ irrigators given access to more water

    Rural More than 69,000 megalitres made available for farmers in need

    Stockland pop-up leaves CQ suppliers out of pocket $20k

    premium_icon Stockland pop-up leaves CQ suppliers out of pocket $20k

    Business 'I rely on that money to keep my business going... it's my income'

    Furious residents to demand answers at ice rehab forum

    premium_icon Furious residents to demand answers at ice rehab forum

    Politics Residents can raise concerns about the proposed Parkhurst location