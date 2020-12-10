Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two young Moranbah men were allegedly caught High Range drink driving on the weekend.
Two young Moranbah men were allegedly caught High Range drink driving on the weekend.
Crime

BUSTED: Two CQ men allegedly high-range drink driving

Kristen Booth
10th Dec 2020 5:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO young men were allegedly caught high range drink driving between Moranbah and Mackay at the weekend.

A 28-year-old Moranbah man allegedly returned a blood-alcohol content (BAC) of .170, more than three times the legal limit.

He was intercepted by Mackay Road Policing Unit at 8pm on December 5, while driving on the Peak Downs Highway at Coppabella.

His driver’s licence was immediately suspended and he was issued a notice to appear at Moranbah Magistrates Court on January 14.

A 23-year-old man allegedly high range drunk drove at Moranbah on Sunday, December 6.

He was intercepted by police at 12.45am on Griffin St, and returned a positive road side breath test.

Further tests revealed a BAC of .168, police allege.

His licence was also suspended immediately and he was also issued a notice to appear at Moranbah Magistrates Court on January 14.

Senior Sergeant Adam Dyer was disappointed that drivers were still allegedly risking the safety of themselves and others by choosing to drink drive.

“Moranbah Police would like to remind drivers that driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs can have tragic consequences,” he said.

“Don’t take the chance.

“As we approach the festive season, you can expect to see police officers stopping vehicles and testing drivers for being under the influence of illegal drugs and alcohol at all hours of the day and night.”

alleged drink driving cq crime drink drivers high range drink driving mackay police moranbah police
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        See who Capras face in 2021 Intrust Super Cup opener

        Premium Content See who Capras face in 2021 Intrust Super Cup opener

        Rugby League QRL releases draw for premier men’s statewide competition.

        • 10th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
        Kingsley College construction builds local jobs

        Premium Content Kingsley College construction builds local jobs

        Education “The delight in making educational spaces is it’s so important to equip the next...

        • 10th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
        ARREST SHAME: Plumber took ‘a leak’ in rear of cop car

        Premium Content ARREST SHAME: Plumber took ‘a leak’ in rear of cop car

        News A magistrate told 49-year-old Yeppoon man Jason Robert Brown he acted like an...

        • 10th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
        Iconic Rockhampton stores to close after 66 years

        Premium Content Iconic Rockhampton stores to close after 66 years

        Fashion & Beauty The closure comes as a result of COVID-19