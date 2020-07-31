Busted using fake $50 note at Yeppoon servo

A fake $50 note which was passed at a Queensland business. Source: QPS.

THE “pineapple” he used to pay for fuel at a Yeppoon service station was off.

And in-store CCTV footage brought him undone.

Daniel Bradley Steven Adamson, 23, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 30 to using counterfeit money.

The court heard that on April 30, Adamson passed a fake $50 note to pay for $20 worth of fuel at the Caltex Service Station on Hoskin Drive, Yeppoon.

The service station employee immediately questioned the validity of the note, and Adamson said he had just got it from the ATM.

The staffer accepted the note but it was later confirmed to be counterfeit.

Police identified Adamson from in-store CCTV camera footage.

When questioned, Adamson told police he did not remember where he got the fake note from, but admitted he didn’t get it from an ATM.

The court heard that Adamson had lost his job as a truck driver at the mines and he had limited criminal history.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke placed Adamson on a six-month good behaviour order with a $600 recognisance.

He was also ordered to pay $50 compensation.