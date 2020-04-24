Menu
police smash drug ring in sydney's west
Crime

Water bottles held $80m of liquid meth from Iran

by Georgia Clark
24th Apr 2020 10:12 AM
Police swooped on a business in Sydney's west dramatically arresting two men after more than $80 million worth of liquid methylamphetamine was allegedly smuggled from Iran in water bottles.

Acting on a tip-off from NSW Police, Australia Border Force officers and Federal Police intercepted a shipment which arrived in Sydney from Iran earlier this month.

The cartons appeared to contain thousands of Persian water bottles - but were later found to contain a liquid form of the drug ice.

 

 

Police arrest one of the men yesterday. Pictures: NSW Police
Police $80m worth of liquid meth allegedly smuggled from Iran in water bottles.
Border force officers found more than 160 litres of the drug - with a street value of more than $80 million - stashed inside the bottles.

Strike Force investigators, with assistance from the ABF and AFP, seized the shipment and commenced investigations.

Following inquiries into the drug haul, detectives arrested two men - aged 48 and 33 - at a business in Old Guildford just after 10.30am yesterday.

 

 

 

 

Police carried out a controlled delivery
The scene moments after the arrests in Sydney’s west yesterday.
Officers discovered nearly 160 litres of the clear liquid in a shipment earlier this month.
Police raided a business at Old Guildford just after 10.30am yesterday.
The two men were charged and will appear before Liverpool Local Court today.

 

two men, aged 48 and 33, at an Old Guildford.
