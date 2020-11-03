Busted with drugs, axe in car while driving unsupervised

A WOMAN with a nine-page criminal record claimed she had relapsed from rehabilitation when she was busted with drugs due to a relationship break down.

Ashley Rose Scofield, 35, pleaded guilty on October 28 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possessing a dangerous drug, possessing drug utensils, failing to safely dispose of a used syringe, driving without a licensed instructor and possess knives in a public place.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police executed a search warrant on Scofield’s residence on June 4 about 8am where many people were detained.

She said on a baby change table, in plain sight, police located a box containing a clip-seal bag of marijuana inside.

Ms King said police also found a clip-seal bag containing a crystal substance, a glass smoking pipe and marijuana in a bowl.

She said there was one gram of marijuana on the change table and less than a gram in the bowl.

Ms King said there was also a used water pipe and marijuana next to the bed.

She said Scofield declared to police a used syringe with blood inside stored on the top shelf of a clothing cupboard.

Almost two months later, police were patrolling Upper Dawson Rd at 1am on August 28 when they intercepted a grey Ford Territory.

Ms King said Scofield was driving and police could see an axe and large kitchen knife next to the driver’s seat in plain view, and located a glass pipe in her handbag.

Scofield only had a learners permit and did not have a licensed supervisor in the car while she was driving.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said Scofield had been working on rehabilitation, engaging with GumBi GumBi and Lived Lives Well, and had been drug free for a long period.

He said Scofield, a mother of six, had relapsed after a relationship breakdown.

Scofield was sentenced to four months prison with immediate parole release for the drugs and a three month prison term wholly suspended and operational for 15 months for the driving and other charges.