BUSTED: Yeppoon drink-drivers front court
The following people pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to drink-driving.
Sophie Bayer, 28, came to the attention of police on Farnborough Road, Yeppoon, at 7.40pm on January 26.
Following a random breath test, she returned a reading of 0.106.
The court heard that Bayer had no previous traffic history.
She was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for four months.
P-Plater Josie Maree Sengstock, 23, was intercepted by police on Skelton Drive, Yeppoon, at 11.30pm on February 6.
Provisional licence holders have a zero blood alcohol limit but she returned a reading of 0.038.
The court was told that Sengstock had no history of a like nature.
She was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.
READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription
MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:
Woman sent home from work due to assault bruising
Police raid nets 15 cannabis plants at Emu Park house