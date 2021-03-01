BUSTED: Yeppoon drink-drivers front court

The following people pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to drink-driving.

Sophie Bayer, 28, came to the attention of police on Farnborough Road, Yeppoon, at 7.40pm on January 26.

Following a random breath test, she returned a reading of 0.106.

The court heard that Bayer had no previous traffic history.

She was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for four months.

P-Plater Josie Maree Sengstock, 23, was intercepted by police on Skelton Drive, Yeppoon, at 11.30pm on February 6.

Provisional licence holders have a zero blood alcohol limit but she returned a reading of 0.038.

The court was told that Sengstock had no history of a like nature.

She was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Woman sent home from work due to assault bruising

Police raid nets 15 cannabis plants at Emu Park house

Man caught drink-driving powerboat from GKI