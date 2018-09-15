Busy Brittany delivering on promises

RAMPING UP: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga at the Cooroman Creek ramp with Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey.

DELIVERING on promises is a chief rule if you want to have a long career in politics.

It's been nine months since Labor was returned to office in Queensland with a comprehensive victory on the back of a flurry of promises during the election campaign.

The hotly contested seat of Keppel saw Labor's incumbent member Brittany Lauga prevail and now with her feet back under the desk, it was a matter of delivering for the electorate.

When asked how Labor was tracking towards making good on the massive list of promises to the people of Keppel, she said, "everything was either complete or on track".

"The $240 million Capricornia Correctional Centre work is underway as is the $120 million Northern Access Upgrade at Parkhurst," Mrs Lauga said.

Here is an in depth look at some of the other key promises that have either been delivered or is in the process of delivery for the Keppel Electorate.

Revitalising GKI

The Queensland Government committed $25 million for the Great Keppel Island Rejuvenation Pilot which would which will deliver major tourism infrastructure such as key power and water connections to the mainland.

The project is in the midst of a scoping study to best determine how the money was spent.

"The project aims to grow tourism on GKI, and the surrounding region, by providing common-user water and electricity infrastructure to support existing tourism operators, residents and future tourism development projects," Mrs Lauga said.

"Our community wants to see some sort of development on the Island. We want jobs for our young people. The island has so much untapped potential that's going to waste."

Ice and drug rehabilitation centre

Before the election, Labor pledged for a Rockhampton based $14.3 million ice detox and rehab centre with the process of site identification now being fast-tracked.

"My pre-election commitment was driven by escalating concerns from the community, including families of addicts who said they had few options to rehabilitate their children," she said.

"We're investing $14.3 million to deliver the 42-bed residential drug rehabilitation and treatment facility to improve access to specialist alcohol and other drug services for Central Queenslanders."

North Rockhampton Nursing Centre

Mrs Lauga promised to secure significant funding for major upgrades of the ageing North Rockhampton Nursing Centre and was awarded $8.4 million for works which began in January on a new kitchen, floor, wall frames and roof, along with the total gutting of the Cec Pritchard wing for reconstruction and was due for completion due December.

"This will be a wonderful result for the residents and staff and for the North Rockhampton community as this wing was in serious need of an upgrade. The end result will be top quality facilities," Mrs Lauga said.

Skilling Queenslanders for Work

The Skilling Queenslanders for Work (SQW) program, which gives people who have struggled to find work the skills and training they need to find work and build a successful career, was boosted by an additional $180 million over three years totalling $420 million by 2020-21.

"Locally they have included MDA Micro Markets at North Rockhampton; Thrills and Skills traineeships at Lex Semple Park, Yeppoon; Women's Health and Information Referral Service Community, Advancing CQ Rockhampton; Jobs for Qld Ltd Building Foundations 3 in Rockhampton and Yeppoon," Mrs Lauga said.

"As well as boosting confidence, improving job prospects for Queenslanders, it will boost the local economy and help businesses to grow."

Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation

The Queensland Government committed $29 million over two years towards the revitalisation of the Yeppoon foreshore and town centre, with the community expected to enjoy a significant economic boost, increased business and employment during construction and into the future.

"The Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation Project (Stages 3, 4 & 5) is being jointly funded by the Australian Government, the Queensland Government and Livingstone Shire Council," she said.

"The key priority areas include the Lagoon Pool Precinct, proposed pedestrian bridge across Fig Tree Creek, foreshore promenade and recreation spaces, Anzac Parade streetscape and Beachfront Amphitheatre."

Works for Queensland funding

The Queensland Government's Works for Queensland (W4Q) program boosts confidence by creating jobs, helping businesses to grow, building stronger local economies and improving community amenities by giving funding injections to local councils to get shovel-ready projects going.

"The Queensland Government has committed to a third $200 million funding round to extend the program until 2020-21," Mrs Lauga said.

"Councils are reporting that W4Q has already supported 8442 jobs in regional Queensland - well in excess of the 6000 jobs the program was forecast by local governments to generate."

Mount Archer park and walkways

The Queensland Government has now committed nearly $1.4 million towards transforming Mount Archer with $400000 in funding for a new community amphitheatre as part of the Rockhampton Regional Council's Mount Archer Activation Master Plan.

"The amphitheatre, at the heart of Fraser Park, will also be a marvellous wedding venue and provide the ideal location for Darumbal cultural activities and environmental classes, even operatic performances," Mrs Lauga said.

"This new venue will bring additional tourists and locals to Mt Archer and cement Mt Archer as a hub for community events."

Country racing boost

This is a direct $8.4 million investment over four year for the Central Queensland racing industry boosting local racing clubs, jobs and the local economy

"Jockeys, owners, trainers, stablehands and other industry participants will all benefit from our increased investment in country and regional racing," she said.

Lakes Creek police station reopened

The government committed to reopen and staff the Lakes Creek police station.

"But I can reassure them that I met with and listened to the many local people who have fought for the station to be reopened, and am pleased it has reopened under the re-elected Palaszczuk Government," she said.

Yeppoon Rail Trail

As part of the government's Activate Queensland policy, the popular Yeppoon rail trail will be eligible to share in $14 million to help build walking, cycling and horse-riding trails while creating jobs for regional Queenslanders.

"I have worked closely with the community behind rail trails, like the popular Yeppoon trail, which support active, healthy lifestyles, contribute to environmental preservation and management and boost tourism.

Yeppoon rail line to JBS abattoir

The Queensland Government promised to invest $4.1 million to upgrade and reinstate a 1.9km section of the Yeppoon rail line to allow a Rockhampton's JBS abattoir to be serviced by cattle trains.

"Reinstating this rail connection will give a vital local employer, greater options for its supply chain both on road and soon on rail," she said.

Work on the Yeppoon line is expected to be delivered in 2018.

Upgrading local boat ramps

After promising $3.4 million to upgrade local boat ramps, the Queensland Government has already commenced work on significant marine infrastructure works.

"The 2018-19 Budget delivers $1.4 million to fund two near all-tide lanes and a floating walkway for the boat ramp at Corbetts Landing, improving safety and accessibility for boaties using the facility and $2 million to upgrade the Thompson Point boat ramp," she said.

"Construction will start on the boat ramps at Corbett's Landing and Thompson's Point in 2019."

New Classrooms, Administration Building and e-learning hub at Yeppoon State High

"We also are delivering $4.2 million for new classrooms and admin building at Yeppoon State High School and that is out to tender currently.

"$4.2 million will be spent on a new administration building whilst converting the existing admin building into new classrooms and $124000 for a new e-learning hub at the library.

In addition, the state government has also delivered on its promise to introduce a lightweight plastic shopping bag ban and a container refund deposit scheme.