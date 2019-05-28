Menu
Busy North Rocky road closed after car hits power pole

Maddelin McCosker
by
28th May 2019 6:52 AM

6.55AM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance has confirmed they transported a young woman to hospital following a single vehicle crash this morning.

The female in her 20s was treated at the scene after crashing into a power pole shortly before 5.30am this morning.

She has since been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

The southbound lane of Norman Rd in Norman Gardens has been closed between German St and Frenchville Rd.

6.40AM: A YOUNG woman is being assessed by paramedics in North Rockhampton after a single vehicle crash this morning.

It is understood her car has hit a power pole on Dean St at 5.21am, knocking the power pole down.

Reports indicate a high voltage transformer has been knocked down and is leaking transformer oil.

The young woman driving was able to get herself out of the car before emergency services arrived on scene and is being assessed by Queensland Ambulance.

Queensland Police have advised that the Southbound lane of Dean St is closed between Kerrigan St and Frenchville Rd.

Energex and traffic control are on scene.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

