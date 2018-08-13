Menu
Moores Creek road is blocked to one lane near Stocklands after a multi-vehicle crash.
Moores Creek road is blocked to one lane near Stocklands after a multi-vehicle crash. Contributed
UPDATE: Bruce Hwy cleared after multi-vehicle crash

13th Aug 2018 9:35 AM

UPDATE 10.45am: THE Bruce Hwy is now cleared after a multi vehicle crash this morning involving a cement truck.

Department of Transport and Main Roads issued a statement saying the Bruce Hwy, at Knight St and Park Avenue has cleared.

PART of Moores Creek road has been reduced to one lane following a multi-vehicle crash this morning.

The section of Moores Creek road on the Bruce Highway between Knight street and High Street, near Kershaw Gardens waterfall area is affected.

A Queensland Police Service media spokeswoman said three vehicles were involved including one truck and trailer, blocking the road.

The report came in around 8.45am.

 

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokeswoman confirmed paramedics transported one female patient in a stable condition.

It has been reported from witnesses a cement truck rear-ended another vehicle, causing another vehicle to hit the one in front.

It is reported there is long queues of traffic heading south towards the new bridge, The Neville Hewitt bridge.

