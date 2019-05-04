Busy Rockhampton road blocked by car crash

Five people were involved in a car crash at the intersection of Denham and George Streets around 8.15am Saturday morning.

Five people were involved in a car crash at the intersection of Denham and George Streets around 8.15am Saturday morning. Jann Houley

FIVE people have been involved in a minor traffic crash on one of Rockhampton's busiest roads this morning.

Around 8.15am, two cars collided at the intersection of Denham and George Streets, blocking some of the busy road.

According to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, the southbound lane of George St was blocked as a result of the crash.

Five people were involved in a car crash at the intersection of Denham and George Streets around 8.15am Saturday morning. Jann Houley

All passengers in the vehicles were able to get out of the cars safely and without injury.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed that all five people were taken to Rockhampton Hospital for precautionary reasons, but no injuries were reported.