Busy Rockhampton road closed for two weeks for flood repairs

TEMPORARY CLOSURE: Infrastructure Committee chair Cr Tony Williams and Cr Drew Wickerson at Quay St, where repair works will be taking place this month. RRC

BUSINESS owners have expressed concern over a two week road closure for parts of Quay St this month to allow for road repairs.

The repairs on flood-damaged parts of the road will see Quay Street, from William and Derby Streets, closed for 25 days from Monday.

Infrastructure Committee Chair Councillor Tony Williams said Golding Contractors had been progressively working their way through a number of roads since July.

"Almost $4.2 million in works are being carried out across the region after council received funding from the joint Commonwealth-State Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA),” Cr Williams said.

"Next week we will see Quay Street temporarily closed between William Street and Derby Street so the road can be completely reformed.”

Some businesses along Quay St have expressed frustration over the timing of the repairs and the length of the project.

Ken Hay, Managing Director of K & S Timber and Antrans Haulage, said he was not happy with the closure.

"My business relies upon vehicle access, I have already sent a semi to Brisbane to pick up forwarded supplies in an attempt to assist our business survival without total closure,” he said.

Adding to his anger, Mr Hay said the council's decision to begin the repairs when they have seemed strange.

"I must ask why does council choose to commence this subject works at this time of the year,?” he asked.

Council has said the decision to close the road was made by the contractor.

"The contractor has made the decision to close this section to traffic in order to get the job completed as quickly as possible so commuters should be aware traffic diversions will be in place,” Cr Williams said.

"The road will be reformed from the roundabout on William and Quay Street down to the intersection of Derby and Quay.

"Some of the intersection will remain as is for the moment because further infrastructure works are due to be carried out there next year which will see the road dug up, so we didn't want to lay new road down in that part only to have to dig it up in a few months.”

Quay Street between William Street and Derby Street will be closed from Monday 5th November up to Friday 30th November, depending on the weather.

Pedestrian access will remain in place, however, kerbside parking will be unavailable.

Residents are reminded all day parking is available at the Alma Street and Pilbeam Street car parks.

