Busy Rocky CBD intersection set for massive digital display

"IS THERE a limit on how many neon signs we are going to have?” one Rockhampton Region councillor asked today at the planning meeting.

A development application was on the Planning and Regulatory Committee Agenda meeting for an another large Billboard in Rockhampton's CBD to be installed.

The proposed application was for an Advertising Device (Billboard) to be located on 35 Fitzroy St, Rockhampton, the corner of Bolsover and Fitzroy Sts, across from City Centre Plaza.

The advertising device is proposed to be the size of 3.4 metres by approximately 12 metres at 40.8 square metres high definition LED media display screen to the external facades of the existing commercial building. The billboard is to mimic the curved form of the building's architectural structure. It will directly face the centre of traffic on the Fitzroy and Bolsover St intersection.

Earlier this year, The Morning Bulletin reported the intersection was one of the top 10 crash hot spots in Queensland.

Some concerns were raised by attending councillors including Councillor Neil Fisher on how many billboards Rockhampton needs, in reference to the previous billboard installed on the corner of Fitzroy and East St in July this year.

The billboard on the corner of Fitzroy and East streets was installed in July this year.

Councillor Ellen Smith was eager to move the application forward.

"I like it (the Fitzroy and East St billboard), I think it makes us look like a city and I have a lot of residents comment to me how good it looks,” she said.

"This proposed one (billboard) is going to be curved look and I think it will look good.”

Despite some deliberation, the development was moved forward with a series of recommendations that will go to next full council meeting.

Recommendations included strict guidelines of the digital screen display features with a automatic error system that will turn off the screen display should the advertising device malfunction to be installed.

The advertising device must also incorporate a minimum of two automated ambient light sensors that will dim accordingly to night and fully sunlit conditions.

Messages must remain static on the screen for a minimum of eight seconds and are not to scroll, flash, blink, revolve, rotate, high contrast or pulsate across the screen.

Conditions are also in place that the advertising not use colours or shapes that could be classed as distracting.

The application for the billboard was put in by Paradise Outdoor Advertising and CEO Mitch James said it could become a real asset for the community.

"A lot of our regional cities are growing up and our regional centres are using these high end premium products,” he said.

"We are out and about a lot these days and it is a really good way for Rockhampton residents to see some advertising.

"They become a timely asset as well, if there is a severe storm or cyclone, we put up free sites from the council for people to know what is going on.

"When there is amber alert, a missing child or something, we can put it up as well.”

Mr James chose the Bolsover and Fitzroy St site himself as it was a perfect location.

"It is on the best intersection, you get traffic from both of the bridges, people coming off the old bridge and people coming off the new bridge going into the CBD and the shopping centre is just there,” he said.

"It is a good part of the CBD.”

Mr James also referred to the Rockhampton Regional Council's work on revitalising the Quay Street riverbank and said the billboard would add to the vibe.

"It brings back the vibe of the CBD and digital advertising does that, makes your CBD feel alive,” he said.

Mr James also replied to Cr Fisher's question of if there will be billboards popping up everyone.

"There isn't going to be billboards everywhere, there will be just be a couple of them,” he said.

"At this stage we would only want a couple of high end premium signs in the Rockhampton region because we don't want an oversupply.”