‘But is he single?’: Ibis girl’s ‘hot uncle’ speaks

HIS niece may have been the one who copped a "bin chicken" to the head while riding a rollercoaster, but this "hot" Gold Coast uncle seated beside her is the one turning heads.

Newly dubbed "hot" Gold Coast uncle Mitch Harvey is being showered in compliments after a viral video of him riding beside his niece who collided with an ibis while on a rollercoaster.

Mitch Harvey and his niece Paige when she was hit by an ibis while riding on the DC Rivals HyperCoaster.

Footage of "Uncle Mitch" and niece Paige on the Warner Bros. Movie Worlds DC Rivals HyperCoaster on Sunday has clocked up 200,000 views after being uploaded to Facebook. .

Seconds into the video, uploaded by Nicole Ormiston, Paige was hit by a flying "bin chicken" and thousands of comments flooded in from people reacting to it.

Plenty of those commenting inquired to find out if he was single, branding Mr Harvey "hot".

One person posted: "I'm just over here wondering if Uncle Mitch is single?"

Mitchell Harvey and his wife Emily Baxter Harvey.

Asked what he thought of the comments, "Uncle Mitch" told the Bulletin it was "flattering".

"I have seen a few (comments) floating around. Everyone doesn't mind a bit of attention like that," he said.

But sorry ladies - Mr Harvey has confirmed he is "happily married".

A Village Roadshows spokesman said it was the first time the Oxenford theme park had heard of a "bird hitting a rider".

"Movie World had a rare and unusual interaction with an ibis," he said. "The guest did not report any injuries and our team was not alerted to an injured bird in the vicinity."