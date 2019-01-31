Butcher shop to be transformed into new hospitality business
IT ONCE housed a butcher shop but after 30 years, this shop at 274 Murray St is being transformed into a first for Rockhampton.
Lickity Fingers Catering has bought the Dwyer Brothers Butcher shop facing Stanley St and owner Joseph Prout has big plans.
With some new signage and some construction work, the old shop will be transformed into a delicatessen and catering business.
The deli will be at the front and open to the public with a lots of smoked meat products, a sandwich bar and coffee.
"Just the little extra ingredients you need to make your dinner special... smoked meats and sauces... ham, bacon and smoked sausages like chorizo,” Mr Prout said.
"More your locally sourced meats with a handmade touch.”
Mr Prout, a qualified chef, began Lickity Fingers eight years ago.
It started out because he was sick of attending functions and events and was sick of being served food straight from a box.
So he sought to serve fancy handmade finger food and sweets that would leave guests "licking their fingers”.
Herein lies the quirky business name.
"I just started a little catering business to give myself a job,” he said.
"It's just grown and now I am in a position where I can employ other people.”
The catering business has soared, kept busy through the
week with "corporate stuff” and weddings most weekends.
Mr Prout has had the idea of the deli for a while and just needed the right location.
With a commercial kitchen servicing the catering on Berserker St, he also needed somewhere to operate his catering business from.
"I had been looking for a while but it's hard to find places with grease traps and cold rooms,” he said.
"I never really thought about a butcher shop, but a lot of the stuff inside has a kitchen element and it shouldn't be too hard to transition it.”
It's also a good location, close to the CBD with a lot of passing traffic.
Mr Prout said he also hoped to cash in on the locals and neighbours who shopped at the butcher.
Dave Dwyer had the butcher shop for close to 30 years, moving in after the 1991 floods and shutting up shop at the end of December last year.
Mr Prout said they had been in touch and Mr Dwyer was keen to show him a few of his butchering tricks to help out with the deli side.
"I want to respect what he has put into it.... it's good to keep the tradition going a bit,” he said.
Mr Prout hopes to have the deli open by March or April.
A main goal of the new business is to limit waste and include a herb garden out the back.
As for the future he has an even bigger pipe dream but that can't be revealed just yet.
"Just need to climb one hill at a time,” Mr Prout said.
LICKITY FINGERS CATERING:
New deli and catering business open on the corner of Stanely and Murray St, Allenstown
Phone 4926 7703
www.lickityfingerscatering.com.au
eat@lickityfingerscatering.com.au
Wedding, events, corporate, private and venue functions