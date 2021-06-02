Menu
The Member for Glenn Butcher MP has told Member for Callide Colin Boyce to stand back and let the experts inspect the damaged Callide Power Station.
Politics

Butcher snaps at Boyce over Callide Power Station claims

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
2nd Jun 2021 1:06 PM
Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher MP has clapped back at Callide MP Colin Boyce after the latter’s comments regarding Callide Power Station.

Mr Boyce said the power generator involved in last week’s explosion was now ‘scrap metal’ to him and work needed to commence on building a new one.

Mr Butcher said he was not going to mince his words.

“Colin Boyce should get out of the way and let the experts investigate,” Mr Butcher said.

“The authorities have been very clear in asking people to please stay away from the site while investigations are ongoing.”

Mr Butcher said for Mr Boyce to go out to Callide Power Station on Monday and stand outside the site for a photo shoot flew in the face of the seriousness of the event.

“The people of Callide should know that Colin Boyce’s statements are only to serve his personal political ambitions,” he said.

“After less than a year in this term, he already has one foot out the door, with eyes only for Canberra.

“Put simply, he is uninformed, unhelpful and is of no value to this incident and investigation.”

Mr Butcher said he was proud to have grown up in Biloela and he ‘knew people in the region would see Mr Boyce’s antics for what they were’.

