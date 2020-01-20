Butcher takes revenge on his ex-girlfriend

After a trip to the supermarket, a young butcher took the chance to take revenge on his ex-girlfriend by throwing four eggs at her car.

Shae Charles Anderson, 23, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 9 to one count of wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said at 9am on August 10, 2019, the victim was driving on the Capricorn Highway towards Rockhampton when another car drove up beside her in the right-hand lane.

Mr Studdert said the victim saw Anderson, who was her ex-partner, in the front passenger seat with the window down.

He said the victim saw Anderson throw about four eggs and some rocks at her car. She then saw the car drive off ahead.

The victim went to the police station to report what had happened. She took photos of the car and noticed a fresh crack in the windscreen.

At 12.30am on October 18, police intercepted Anderson and he told them he was aware the vehicle belonged to the victim.

The court was told Anderson had no criminal history.

Duty lawyer Rowan King said there was some animosity after Anderson and the victim had separated and the offence was purely opportunistic.

“He and a friend went to get some groceries, he had a few drinks and just happened to have eggs in the car,” Mr King said.

“It was by chance they saw each other. It was opportunistic.”

Magistrate Cameron Press said Anderson’s actions were those of an “immature child”.

“Throwing eggs is really quite pathetic,” Mr Press said.

“I hope I don’t see you before this court again.”

Anderson was fined $700. No criminal conviction was recorded.