Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
After a trip to the supermarket, a young butcher took the chance to take revenge on his ex-girlfriend by throwing four eggs at her car.
After a trip to the supermarket, a young butcher took the chance to take revenge on his ex-girlfriend by throwing four eggs at her car.
Crime

Butcher takes revenge on his ex-girlfriend

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
20th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER a trip to the supermarket, a young butcher took the chance to take revenge on his ex-girlfriend.

Shae Charles Anderson, 23, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 9 to one count of wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said at 9am on August 10, 2019, the victim was driving on the Capricorn Highway towards Rockhampton when another car drove up beside her in the right-hand lane.

Mr Studdert said the victim saw Anderson, who was her ex-partner, in the front passenger seat with the window down.

He said the victim saw Anderson throw about four eggs and some rocks at her car. She then saw the car drive off ahead.

The victim went to the police station to report what had happened. She took photos of the car and noticed a fresh crack in the windscreen.

At 12.30am on October 18, police intercepted Anderson and he told them he was aware the vehicle belonged to the victim.

The court was told Anderson had no criminal history.

Duty lawyer Rowan King said there was some animosity after Anderson and the victim had separated and the offence was purely opportunistic.

“He and a friend went to get some groceries, he had a few drinks and just happened to have eggs in the car,” Mr King said.

“It was by chance they saw each other. It was opportunistic.”

Magistrate Cameron Press said Anderson’s actions were those of an “immature child”.

“Throwing eggs is really quite pathetic,” Mr Press said.

“I hope I don’t see you before this court again.”

Anderson was fined $700. No criminal conviction was recorded.

rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime wilful damage
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rural fire crews conduct controlled burns across CQ

        premium_icon Rural fire crews conduct controlled burns across CQ

        News Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

        NITE LIFE: Who was out on the town this weekend?

        premium_icon NITE LIFE: Who was out on the town this weekend?

        News Photos taken at Zodiac Nightclub, Ginger Mule and The Heritage Hotel.

        Brothers team mates donate blood Lifeblood donations kick start

        premium_icon Brothers team mates donate blood Lifeblood donations kick...

        News “One in three Australians are eligible to donate, but only one in 30 donate,”

        Expert advice on avoiding a school laptop overspend

        premium_icon Expert advice on avoiding a school laptop overspend

        Education Our in-house computer expert discusses back to school laptops