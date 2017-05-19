Butcher taunted and throws punch at car

A FATHER of three became angry because his mates taunted him about not making the local football team, so he punched a car mirror.

Unfortunately, the car did not belong to him and Trent Ross Trinca was charged with wilful damage.

Trinca, 30, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 11 to that charge and another of public nuisance from a different date.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Trinca was walking along East St at 3.45am on April 23, shirtless and yelling, when he punched the side mirror of a parked vehicle.

She said police later located Trinca with another male in the CBD area and he had noticeably injuries to his knuckles.

"He told police he was angry with his friends who were making fun of him for not making the local football team," Mrs Marsden said.

She said the public nuisance charge was from an incident on October 31 at 9.40pm where Trinca had become involved in an argument at a residence in East St which was taken outside onto the road and the parties starting punching each other.

Mrs Marsden said Trinca left the area before police arrived, but was later located.

Trinca's defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said Trinca was a qualified butcher who worked full-time to support his family which included three children.

He said his client accepts he has a problem with alcohol and has already booked his first appointment with ATODS.

Magistrate Cameron Press ordered Trinca to a 10-month probation order, including alcohol counselling, for the two offences and a conviction was recorded.