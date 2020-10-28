Menu
Crime

Butchered animals found on beach

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
28th Oct 2020 6:23 PM
Authorities are investigating the grisly discovery of a dismembered dugong on a Townsville beach this morning.

A local resident made the shocking find on a beach in the Cape Pallarenda Conservation Park, and the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) is now investigating.

It is thought that the dugong - a protected species - was killed last night and dismembered on site.

The dugong's head is believed to have been removed, and the body disembowelled.

Compliance rangers are investigating as it is an offence to take a protected species.

Several dismembered sharks were also found nearby.

Dugongs are protected under the Australian Government's Environment Protection and Biodiversity Act 1999 (EPBC Act), which lists them as marine and migratory species.

Dugongs are regularly sighted in the waters off Townsville, and the animals feed in the seagrass meadows found within the coastal waters of Cleveland Bay.

Anyone with information is urged to contact QPWS on the wildlife hotline 1300 130 372

