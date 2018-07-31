Butchering in blood:Century-old family business comes to end

David Dwyer and Peter Jepson at Dwyer Bros Butchery in 2014.

BUTCHERING has always been in Dave Dwyer's blood but now it is time for him to give it up.

The Dwyer family has had butcher shops in Rockhampton for almost 100 years with their first shop dating back to the 1920s.

After almost 30 years of owning the shop, Mr Dwyer has put Dwyer Brothers Butchery up for sale.

Moving in just after the big floods in 1991, it was a one man shop in the early days.

Mr Dwyer and his wife, Helen, worked the business together with their two young daughters at the time, Melissa and Angela.

Mrs Dwyer used to do the orders in the afternoons and carried out deliveries with Melissa.

It was Angela's job to clean up for a couple of hours every afternoon.

The arrangement worked well until Angela realised when she was about 16 "that Sizzlers paid more than dad”.

Melissa took over and she liked it - so much so that she finished Year 10 and went on to do her butchers apprenticeship trade with her father for four years.

Over the years, the girls have moved on and Mrs Dwyer has retired but Joe, Dave's brother, has now joined the shop.

"It's always good to have family in the shop,” Mr Dwyer said.

The four butchers, including Peter Jepson and John Burton, now work in the shop and another lady, Sharon, helps clean of an afternoon.

It is long days for the owner, who turns 60 next year.

"I start at five in the morning and finish at six at night and we do all the bookwork of a Saturday night,” he said.

"But it's good working for yourself, most of the time it's good.”

It wasn't a surprise when Mr Dwyer went into butchering at the age of 17.

His great uncles first had a butcher shop in the "horse and cart days” around the 1920s in Wandal.

Mr Dwyer's grandfather was also a butcher and many of his cousins are too.

It was his brother, Joe, who put him through his trade.

Joe had a butchers in the brick building on O'Shanesy Street in Gracemere that is now a nursery.

From there he worked at Tartrus Meat Market for well-know Rockhampton identity Graham McCamley.

Joe and Dave then bought a shop together in Berserker Street, where Grundy Family Dentral Care is now based.

They had the shop for about six years or so before they moved on and Dave and Helen bought the Murray Street business.

At the time it was a butcher's shop but originally the building was the Old Exchange Hotel.

"It's a good shop, I have spent most of my life here,” Mr Dwyer said.

Over a quarter of a century, Mr Dwyer has served more customers than he can count.

Many of his older customers have passed on but he has the pleasure of seeing their children and grandchildren coming in.

And if you have ever had a sub from Captain Nemos with beef on it - you will be glad to know the meat comes from Dwyer Brothers Butchery.

Over the 40 or so years working in butchers shops around Rockhampton, Mr Dwyer has says he has seen lots of changes.

He has also seen the introduction of a lot of new machinery and unfortunately, many butchers shops closing down.

"When I first came here there would have been 30 butchers around town,” Mr Dwyer said.

"Because of the competition and a lot of butcher shops, owners retired and closed down.”

Competing with the big supermarkets was always hard, he said.

"Ones that shop at the supermarkets will shop there for the convenience of it, they will get all their groceries in one shop,” Mr Dwyer said.

But after being successful for so many years and being able to stay afloat, Mr Dwyer said the key was "good service and good meat”.

"If people don't like you or your meat they won't do the special trip to your shop,” he said.

"With a little shop like this they come to the shop for your service and the meat.”

While the number of butcher shops is dwindling, Mr Dwyer still sees positive in the future of the industry in Rockhampton.

"You can always see a position for a little shop, they will always be here, there just won't be as many,” he said.

And the local butchering community all get along as well, which is important.

"It's good, if someone's machine breaks down, they can call up someone else and ask if you can run this through their machine or if you're running short on something, you can ring them up,” he said.

Mr Dywer hopes to see the right person come along and buy the shop.

"It would be good to see it keep going,” he said.