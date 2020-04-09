Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FLUTTERING BUTTERFLIES: The Blue Tiger Butterfly also known as Tirumala Hamata. Photo: File
FLUTTERING BUTTERFLIES: The Blue Tiger Butterfly also known as Tirumala Hamata. Photo: File
News

Butterflies flutter across the coast

Stuart Fast
9th Apr 2020 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU have noticed large numbers of blue butterflies around the Fraser Coast, you are not alone.

These butterflies are blue tigers, scientifically known as Tirumala hamata.

This butterfly is widespread in Australia and occurs along coastal Queensland, as well as in other parts of Australia.

Senior curator of the Insects and Biodiversity Program at the Queensland Museum, Dr Chris Burwell, said there was a combination of factors as to why residents were seeing the large number of butterflies.

He said Queensland has had a prolonged period of dry weather followed by a recent period of very good rainfall that meant there was suddenly a lot of new plant life and food for butterfly caterpillars.

The flights of blue tiger butterflies prove to be a welcome distraction in these tough times.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Concern for ‘severe risk’ for Rocky businesses

        premium_icon Concern for ‘severe risk’ for Rocky businesses

        News AN insolvency specialist says its data shows that almost two per cent of Rockhampton businesses were at risk of insolvency before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

        A diver’s grim discovery confirms a disasterous bleaching event

        premium_icon A diver’s grim discovery confirms a disasterous bleaching...

        Environment Authorities identify third mass bleaching event in five years on the Great Barrier...

        COURT: See who is appearing in Rockhampton court today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is appearing in Rockhampton court today

        News See the full list of people appearing in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Supermarket employee’s bad weekend lands in court

        premium_icon Supermarket employee’s bad weekend lands in court

        News A YOUNG mother who is an essential worker during the Coronavirus pandemic has lost...