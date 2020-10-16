Button has top fancies in features at Rocky’s sellout meet

Jockey Mark Barnham aboard Miss Lot Won, one of four horses trained by Tom Button that will feature on St Peter’s Caulfield Cup Race Day at Callaghan Park on Saturday. Photo: Contributed

HORSE RACING: Capricornia Yearling Sales (CYS) graduates trained by Tom Button are set to become “punters pets” at the sell-out St Peters School Caulfield Cup Day races at Callaghan Park on Saturday.

Button is in the enviable position of having the favourites for both CYS QRIS feature races for which, in total, some $161,000 in prize money has been allocated.

Both the CYS 4 & 5YO Championship (1300m) and the CYS 3YO Guineas (1200m) are restricted to horses sold exclusively from past Capricornia Yearling Sales held in Rockhampton each autumn.

The Button duo - The Tax Accountant (Justin Stanley) and Flying Crackerjack (Nathan Thomas) - seemingly have a stranglehold on the 4 & 5YO Championship.

The Tax Accountant, a son of Love Conquers All, has an imposing record and is a last start “metropolitan” winner at the recent Toowoomba Cup Saturday race meeting.

Accordingly, as the winner of $250,400 in purses from six wins and another 18 times in the prize money, The Tax Accountant is race topweight under 60kg.

Wicked Style stablemate Flying Crackerjack comes in on the minimum weight of 54kg and is in dynamic form, winning his past three starts at Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

Those wins and another, plus another seven times a prizemoney earner, brings Flying Crackerjack’s tally to $87K.

Both horses are raced in similar interests by mainly Rockhampton and Central Queensland-based owners.

Trainer Tom Button has the favourites for both CYS QRIS feature races at Saturday’s race meeting at Callaghan Park on Saturday.

Stanley (The Silver Lady) and Thomas (Miss Lot Won) have been booked for the Button pair in the CYS Guineas (1200m).

Both fillies, by the former Oaklands Stud-based stallion Sidereus, also have a long list of owners, with many of them being fortunate enough to have a share in each horse.

The Silver Lady has not raced since her impressive first-up win under then 59kg at Mackay on September 19 and with four kilograms less on Saturday looks ideally suited.

Miss Lot Won has been a good investment for her owners, returning $163,400 in prize money including the rich CYS 2YO Classic (1200m) at Callaghan Park last April.

Her efforts this time in have been creditable and her last start failure on a soft Gold Coast track should be dismissed.

The CYS Guineas is a far more open affair than the older race version on Saturday with Poetic Final Say, Courtesy Bus, Final Emperor and Princess Rules engaged.

Button’s foursome arrived in Rockhampton on Tuesday to enable them to gallop on the Callaghan Park course proper on Wednesday morning.

“I got the horses up here (from Caloundra) nice and early as it has worked that way for me previously,” he said.

Of The Tax Accountant, he said: “He is flying this preparation. He has good city form all through this time and has the best form lines in the race. He is certainly in the best form of his life.”

Speaking of Flying Crackerjack, the trainer said: “He has a big weight pull (6kg) over the TTA and his past three wins have given him a lot of confidence. I can’t see a lot of speed in the race and he will roll forward and if he were to get a soft lead, he will be hard to run down. There is not a hell of a lot between them both.

Button said there were excuses for the out of character failure of Miss Lot Won at her last start and she had trained on well since the run.

It should be remembered that Miss Lot Won relishes the Callaghan Park circuit.

Regarding The Silver Lady, he believes she is one of the main chances in the $93K race and she has had a good preparation leading into Saturday’s race.

Sunshine Coast jockey Nathan Thomas will be making his first appearance at Callaghan Park since winning on Mamselle Corday there on January 8 this year.

Thomas was involved in what he described as “the simplest of falls” in a Sunshine Coast barrier trial just weeks after.

“I was bringing a horse back cantering after a barrier trial at Corbould Park and it shied at something and I came off,” he said.

“I put my hand out to protect my face and sustained multiple injuries to my right elbow and I’ve been out until about a week ago.

“The simple accident resulted in a dislocated elbow, as well as a fracture, three torn ligaments and a grade four tear. It has been a long time getting back and it is good to be on two good chances in the big money races.”

The Rockhampton Jockey Club has emphasised that Saturday’s meeting is a sell-out and only holders of pre-purchased admission passes will be allowed on course.

No admission passes for entry to Callaghan Park can be obtained on Saturday at the racecourse gates.