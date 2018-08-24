Buy a beer for a bushie this weekend

LET IT POUR: Parkhurst Tavern Manager, Brendan Miller, is ready for tonight.

LET IT POUR: Parkhurst Tavern Manager, Brendan Miller, is ready for tonight. Maddelin McCosker

ROCKHAMPTON pubs and clubs are joining almost 1000 venues across Australia to help raise much-needed funds for drought-stricken farmers.

Great Northern is donating 1000 kegs to venues across Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and the Northern Territory so they can host Let It Pour fundraising events this weekend.

Great Northern general manager Mick McKeown said the brewer had also tipped in $250,000 cash, and with the added support from Rockhampton hotels and clubs across the country they expect to raise more than $1 million for drought relief.

"Venues in Rockhampton have been very quick to sign up to help,” Mr McKeown said.

"It's the Australian way to help a mate when things are tough and 1000 pubs and clubs across Australia are committing to help our farming mates through a very trying time.

"Rather than just having a beer with a mate, this weekend we're asking Great Northern drinkers to have a beer for a mate, too.

"Regional Australia has supported Great Northern since day one and this weekend it's time for us to help give back.”

Rockhampton hotelier Brendan Millar from the Parkhurst Tavern said the venue was more than happy to get involved in the campaign.

"We are really proud to take part in Let It Pour,” Mr Millar said.

"We're getting an enormous reaction from locals keen to support the event.

"I haven't come across one patron not moved by the plight of our farmers right now.

"I don't think we'll have any hassle convincing our customers to get right behind Let It Pour this weekend and buy a beer for a bushie.”

Let It Pour events will be held across the weekend, with venues doing what they can to support the cause and get people through the door.

"Pubs are booking bands, hosting karaoke and even putting proceeds of the Saturday afternoon meat tray towards drought relief,” Mr McKeown said.

"As well as raising funds for farmers, Let It Pour is bringing farmers and communities together to share a beer and enjoy each other's company.

"It's really important at this difficult time for friends and communities to come together.”

All proceeds raised from the donated kegs will go to drought relief.

If you want to see which CQ venues are involved, head to letitpour.com.au.