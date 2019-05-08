Buy land with a view at Meikleville Hill

STUNNING: The block offers easy locality and lovely views of the Keppels.

STUNNING: The block offers easy locality and lovely views of the Keppels.

IF YOU have ever thought to own an amazing property in one of the Capricorn Coast's prime locations with views over Keppel Bay and the islands, this one is for you.

Begin with a clean slate with this fabulous almost two acres of land within walking distance to Yeppoon CBD and across the road from beautiful Farnborough Beach.

The property offers almost two acres to build your dream home.

At the Beach Real Estate sales specialist Sean Appleton said this was a unique opportunity to acquire a mostly flat block of land on the elevated Meikleville Hill.

"The block enjoys a great northerly aspect for the summer breezes and views over Keppel Bay and the Keppel Islands,” he said.

"It is a rare treat to tick so many boxes when it comes to finding the right block of land to build your dream home, but this one is certainly a winner.”